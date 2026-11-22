Children visit the “Come Unto Me” statue in the Temple Square Visitors’ Center in April 2026. The statue by Swiss artist Christian Bolt sits at the center point of the lower level. It is carved from Carrara marble and depicts the Savior of the world extending an invitation of peace and compassion.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has emphasized peacemaking, as the late President Russell M. Nelson before him.

“I urge you to choose to be a peacemaker, now and always,” President Nelson said in his April 2023 general conference address, “Peacemakers Needed.”

Said President Oaks earlier this month, “Please remember this: whatever difficulties you may be experiencing, Jesus Christ is the way to joy and peace.”

And the 2026 First Presidency Christmas message says, “May we follow the example of Jesus Christ, the ‘Prince of Peace’ (Isaiah 9:6), becoming peacemakers in our hearts, homes and communities.”

“Seek Peace,” a new song in “Hymns for Home and Church,” teaches children what they can do to share the Savior’s peace.

The children’s song, released in October with other hymns for the new global hymnbook, was written and composed by Tammy Simister Robinson as she pondered the topic “I can be a peacemaker.”

She prayed for guidance as she reviewed “Peacemakers Needed,” along with other general conference talks on the topic. “My desire was to create a song that would offer ways we can all be peacemakers as we follow our Savior’s example.”

Many ideas came to her at first, she said, but numerous ideas collided and she felt stuck. She went to the temple, hoping for additional inspiration and guidance. While she did not immediately receive any lyrics or musical ideas, she did receive a portion of peace that filled her thoughts. This peace stayed with her and helped her continue to work on the song without getting frustrated.

Tammy Simister Robinson, right, poses for a picture with her mother, Louise Simister, center, and her daughter, Olivia Robinson Gledhill, in Utah in 2018. | Malory B. Smith

After more prayer and study, she came to understand the importance of considering specific challenges children and youth around the world may be experiencing. She felt that if the song presented simple opportunities for people to feel and share peace each day, then the Spirit would instruct and invite them further in what they should do.

In the song, she focused on small, everyday choices that even children can do — like speaking kindly and forgiving others. The lyrics say to love every neighbor and live like the Savior, adding how even in the noise around them, people can hear His voice and be led to His peace.

“I know that even in the most difficult and discouraging times we can rely on our Savior’s peace to help us through our challenges,” Robinson said.

Lessons from songs

Growing up in Coalville, Utah, Robinson credits her mother with giving her encouragement and opportunities to develop her musical talents and use music in her life.

“I was blessed with a mother who loved and taught me beautiful Christ-centered children’s songs,” she said, explaining that the lessons expressed through the children’s songs of her youth have stayed with her in every stage of her life.

Robinson, who now lives in Midvale, Utah, earned a college degree in music education and is a private voice and piano teacher after working as a public school choral teacher for a few years.

Jesus blesses little children in this image from the illustrated "New Testament Stories," updated in 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Another of her songs, “Jesus Is My Shepherd,” was added to the new hymnbook earlier this year. And an earlier submission to the Church, “May I Serve Thee,” was performed at the 1998 and 2002 general Relief Society meetings.

With “Seek Peace,” Robinson said she hopes everyone who hears and sings the song will come to know the Savior, Jesus Christ, is the source to whom they can go for peace “because He truly is the Prince of Peace.”

Striving to feel and share the Savior’s peace is a daily necessity, Robinson said. Songs can convey His love, and the Spirit can confirm truths, calm fears and open hearts.

“As we follow the Savior’s example, no matter our age or place of residence, we can seek peace, make peace and share peace.”

"Seek Peace"



There is much that I can do as a child of God

To share the Savior’s peace.

As I follow Jesus Christ, walking in His light,

I can feel the comfort that I seek.

Even in the noise, I can hear His voice

Leading me to His peace.



Seek peace in my family.

Make peace with an enemy.

Loving words can heal

And change how people feel.

Seek peace in a quiet place.

Share peace in a gentle way.

Love ev’ry neighbor; live like the Savior.

He is the Prince of Peace.

All my life I will strive to share the Savior’s peace.

