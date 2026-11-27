Youth of the Deer Creek Oklahoma Stake sing during a youth music devotional in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

Youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have opportunities to connect with the youth theme through youth theme experiences, including in-person music experiences that allow youth to come together in worship and celebration of their faith.

The Church explained that in 2026, these music experiences should be centered on Jesus Christ; include the 2026 youth theme, “Walk with me”; and emphasize the eternal truths from the newly expanded “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices.”

One of these experiences is a youth music devotional. For this music experience, branches, wards or stakes are hosting their own 60-minute devotional in a local chapel. They are using provided resources from the Church such as music, lyric videos and a suggested program published on youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Highland 28th Ward, Highland Utah Central Stake

Youth in the Highland 28th Ward in the Highland Utah Central Stake sing during a youth music devotional on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Sami Jones

The Highland 28th Ward in the Highland Utah Central Stake used the presentation from the Church for their devotional on Sunday, Nov. 15. Sami Jones, the ward Young Women president, praised the resources as “amazing.”

“We had the youth music specialist and narrators practice several times and had a dress rehearsal the week before. We also sent the playlist out several times so the youth were prepared and familiar with the songs. These songs bring such a powerful spirit. It was amazing to have the Holy Ghost witness gospel truths to them through music and short testimonies,” Jones said.

Youth in the Highland 28th Ward in the Highland Utah Central Stake sing during a youth music devotional on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Sami Jones

Jennier Rencher, the ward music director, said: “All the youth were such good sports doing something we’ve never done before. I was so proud of all of them.”

Here are some quotes from the youth:

Cora Foote: “During the ‘Walk With Me’ song, I looked around the room at each person and felt all the love Heavenly Father feels for each one, and I know that God always loves us and always wants us to walk with Him and lean on Him when we need Him.”

Claire Jones: “I felt the Spirit while we sang the ‘FSY Medley’ because it reminded me how we are children of God, whether we are daughters or sons of Him. I know that the Lord loves me.”

Youth in the Highland 28th Ward in the Highland Utah Central Stake sing during a youth music devotional on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Sami Jones

Kennewick Washington East Stake

After the Kennewick Washington East Stake held their devotional on Sunday, Nov. 8, Jessica Colunga, a parent and youth leader, said she loved the event.

“It was awesome to see them singing louder as they grew more comfortable,” she said. “And I love that the adults were separated [from the youth]. When kids sit by their parents, I don’t think they feel the need as much to participate. It was awesome.”

Youth in the Kennewick Washington East Stake sing together during a youth music devotional on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Tammy Dixon

Here are some quotes from youth attendees:

Sierra Bishop: “I had goosebumps when we all stood and sang ‘Your Presence.’”

John Anglesey: “It was a great atmosphere; you could truly feel the Spirit. Lots of people were singing and participating. You could truly see a collection of sons and daughters of God rejoicing in Christ and His gospel.”

Hunter Bishop: “It felt like everyone was united through song, and it was very special.”

Casey Mackay: “It was a unique experience, different from any other youth event we have had. I enjoyed singing the youth album songs in the chapel.”

Youth in the Kennewick Washington East Stake sing together during a youth music devotional on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Tammy Dixon

Leaders also praised the event and the youth:

Alyse Dixon, a music leader: “It was a really fun and fulfilling event. I loved how you could strongly feel the Spirit in the chapel as everyone sung together. The messages from the speakers and the videos were super inspiring, and I could feel how much everyone loved the things being taught.”

Katelyn Constans, a music leader: “Music is one of the ways that Christ speaks to me, so being able to gather together and sing praises to Him was especially strengthening. I loved hearing how each person’s voice added to the whole, testifying that Christ dwells with us as we learn to turn to Him.”

Mikele Mackay, the second counselor in the stake Young Women presidency: “This ‘Walk with me’ stake musical devotional event was planned by our stake youth leadership committee, and they did an amazing job of extending and fulfilling assignments, managing tech and promoting the event. The adults played a supporting role, and they inspired us with their leadership.”

Youth in the Kennewick Washington East Stake sing together during a youth music devotional on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Tammy Dixon

Deer Creek Oklahoma Stake

About 125 youth of the Deer Creek Oklahoma Stake attended the “Walk with me” music devotional held on Sunday, Nov. 1, said the stake Young Women president, Ashley Johnston. An additional 50 to 60 parents, leaders and missionaries were also there.

“For our devotional, we created a committee of five youth who helped plan and carry out the entire event. They made the assignments, sent reminders, organized rehearsals, distributed flyers and hyped up their fellow youth, ... and oh, how they showed up,” Johnston said. “None of us really knew what to expect, but the entire event turned out beautifully.”

Rather than following the outline exactly and having the music play over the visual presentation provided by the Church, the committee decided to have the youth perform all of the music themselves. This included piano, organ, violin and guitar.

Youth of the Deer Creek Oklahoma Stake participate in a youth music devotional in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Mindy Gray

“As leaders, we sat in the back and watched as the youth in our stake ran the entire devotional, from greeting everyone and conducting to running the slideshow, leading the congregation in song and bearing their testimonies of Jesus Christ. It was incredible to watch them create an opportunity for youth throughout our stake to feel like they belonged in this setting and could worship Jesus Christ through music,” Johnston said.

Youth of the Deer Creek Oklahoma Stake sing during a youth music devotional in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Mindy Gray

Here are a few thoughts from some of the youth:

Rylee Carlson: “I loved putting together and participating in this devotional. Sitting on the stand and watching the Spirit fill the hearts of my friends and so many others in the room was so amazing to see. The Holy Ghost was so strong during the devotional, and I felt Jesus and Heavenly Father’s love for all of us so strongly.”

Oliver Pratt: “This music devotional was truly a beautiful way to worship our Savior and bring both the stake and community together, as there were some in the congregation who are not of our faith. It was a very spiritual experience to sing with my friends, and I hope to do it again in the future.”

Chloe Johnston: “I loved being a part of the devotional. I felt the Spirit so strongly with the songs and testimonies that were given. I’m so glad that we did it.”

Youth of the Deer Creek Oklahoma Stake sing during a youth music devotional in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Mindy Gray

El Dorado California Stake

The El Dorado California Stake held their music devotional on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Amy Hulbert, the second counselor in the stake Young Women presidency, was one of the leaders assigned to guide the stake youth leadership committee in doing this devotional. She said there were several things she loved, such as the structure that was in place so the youth could be successful in their parts with very little intervention from leaders. She also loved how the youth had important roles from directing to running tech to singing joyfully and bearing testimony.

Youth in the El Dorado California Stake participate in a youth music devotional in Camden Park, California, on Sunday, Oct 25, 2026. | Leslie Lungren

“But my favorite part came as the youth participated a little more with each song and felt the power music has to convey the Spirit. Helping these youth be successful in this program was a choice experience,” Hulbert said.

Leslie Lungren, the stake Young Women secretary, said parents who attended called it unique — unlike anything they had ever seen before — as well as enjoyable and unifying.

Youth in the El Dorado California Stake participate in a youth music devotional in Camden Park, California, on Sunday, Oct 25, 2026. | Leslie Lungren

Calvin Lea, a youth devotional coordinator, said: “I feel like it went fantastic. I think it was exactly what it needed to be, where everybody was able to come together, and just that voice of that unifying factor that we were able to have through this experience through Jesus Christ was a powerful thing.”

And Laelyn Marler, a youth devotional coordinator, said: “My testimony grew, and the words of the songs have so much more meaning — they are all truths that can carry me through all kinds of hard things we face in life.”