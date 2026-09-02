In this picture from the Bible Videos, the resurrected Jesus Christ appears to Mary Magdalene.

The 2027 youth theme has been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The youth theme chosen for 2027 is “Rejoice in Christ.”

This is based on Philippians 4:4, which reads, “Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice.”

“Rejoice in Christ” is also the theme for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, as announced on Sept. 1 by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman said next year will be filled with rejoicing.

“Not only will we celebrate the rededication of the Salt Lake Temple, but we will celebrate the glorious opportunity that is ours to worship in temples all over the world,” she said. “I love the thought of youth rejoicing as they do family history work, rejoicing every time they cross the threshold to serve in the house of the Lord and rejoicing as they assist in the great gathering happening on both sides of the veil. This is the Church of joy.”

Jesus Christ is the way, said Young Men General President President Timothy L. Farnes.

“His ordinances mark the path. His covenants give us access to His power. And His temple gives us the opportunity to walk with Him and help gather God’s children on both sides of the veil,” he said. “Because of Jesus Christ, we have reason to rejoice each and every day. So seek Him daily, walk with Him always, and rejoice in Christ forever.”

Using the 2027 youth theme

Parents and youth leaders are encouraged to teach principles from the theme at home and at church throughout the year. The theme can be used as a topic for sacrament meeting talks given by youth and can provide focus for youth activities, including camps, youth conferences and devotionals. The theme will be emphasized during For the Strength of Youth conferences and worldwide youth devotionals.

Corresponding resources — including artwork, music, videos, activities and invitation materials — will begin publishing on youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or in the Gospel Library in some languages by the end of October. Notifications will be sent when additional languages are available.

Additional resources will be available in the January 2027 issue of the For the Strength of Youth magazine.

Previous youth themes

Each year’s youth theme comes from the book of scripture studied with that year’s “Come, Follow Me.” In 2027, “Come, Follow Me” will focus on study of the New Testament.

The 2026 youth theme is “Walk with Me,” based on Moses 6:34,

The 2025 youth theme was “Look unto Christ,” based on Doctrine and Covenants 6:36.

The 2024 youth theme was “I am a disciple of Jesus Christ,” from 3 Nephi 5:13.

The 2023 youth theme was “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me,” from Philippians 4:13 in the New Testament.

In 2022, the youth theme was from Proverbs 3:5-6 in the Old Testament: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

The 2021 youth theme “A great work” came from Doctrine and Covenants 64:33-34: “Wherefore, be not weary in well-doing, for ye are laying the foundation of a great work. And out of small things proceedeth that which is great. Behold, the Lord requireth the heart and a willing mind.”

The youth theme for 2020 was “Go and do” from 1 Nephi 3:7: “And it came to pass that I, Nephi, said unto my father: I will go and do the things which the Lord hath commanded, for I know that the Lord giveth no commandments unto the children of men, save he shall prepare a way for them that they may accomplish the thing which he commandeth them.”