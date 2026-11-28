Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026. This week is No. 5,072 of the broadcast.

Please note: Reservations are needed to attend “Music & the Spoken Word” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Find out more about how to make reservations here.

Jesus bids us shine with a clear, pure light,

Like a little candle burning in the night;

In this world of darkness, we must shine,

You in your small corner, and I in mine.



(See “Jesus Bids Us Shine” by Susan B. Warner, published in 1864, online at Timeless Truths, library.timelesstruths.org/music/Jesus_Bids_Us_Shine.)

These words from the hymn “Jesus Bids Us Shine” echo an invitation Jesus Himself gave:

“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others” (Matthew 5:14-16, English Standard Version).

Light contains the power to dispel darkness. And while a small light may seem inconsequential, it can still be influential. One small light helps a child feel safe in the night. Another light — small in comparison to those that illuminate the street — floods its porch with a bright, hospitable welcome to all.

Continuing through this figurative neighborhood, it becomes clear that the lights found in the windows, porches and yards of the homes combine to give a greater collective light. Each house contributes to the feeling on the street. And so it grows: One light aglow in a room helps brighten a home, which illuminates a neighborhood, filling a community with light — so much so that it can be seen almost “ablaze” from space. This brilliant light — really just the amalgamation of millions of individual lights — helps us remember that the world is filled with good people who care for each other and help each other when there is need.

In this season of light, perhaps the humble glow of a single Christmas bulb can remind us that our individual light matters so very much and that without it, the world would be dimmer. Our light combines with millions more, and yet it still matters. It lights the darkness immediately around us.

From our small corner, may we follow the example of the Babe of Bethlehem. The star that announced His birth is still remembered today. He is the Light of the World, and His light continues to shine. We can reflect it to those around us. Together, we can help light the world.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.