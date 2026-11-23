Christmas lights and decorations displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

For the first time since the Salt Lake Temple closed for renovation after Christmas in 2019, the entire Temple Square is open for the holiday season.

The Salt Lake Temple in downtown Salt Lake City closed for the multiyear renovation on Dec. 29, 2019; since then, different parts of Temple Square, including to the north and south of the temple, were closed. Lights and Nativity displays were put up in areas that were open. The scaffolding around the temple was removed earlier this year, and construction barriers were taken down before the October 2026 general conference.

Here are events scheduled for the 2026 holiday season. See TempleSquare.org/christmas for additional information. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free, and no tickets are required.

See “Parking for Visitors to Temple Square” at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/feature/templesquare/directions-and-parking/visit-temple-square for information about parking near Temple Square.

Christmas lights and decorations displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

• Christmas lights at Temple Square: Christmas lights, traditional and international Nativity scenes and a Christmas presentation shown on the dome of the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

When: Nov. 27, 2026, through Jan. 1, 2027, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• “Savior of the World”: Due to the Conference Center closure, this year’s “Savior of the World” performance is a presentation of Act 1 and will be in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Tickets have all been distributed.

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Daily Christmas performances: Various school and community musical groups will be performing in the Salt Lake Tabernacle, the City Creek Center, the Church History Museum and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building. See the list on the Temple Square website for a list of performances and times.

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, to Wednesday, Dec. 23; times vary.

• Christmas at the Church History Museum: A Giving Machine kiosk is in the museum lobby; three new exhibits recently opened, including ones about the Salt Lake Temple; musical performances; make free Christmas cards and Nativity ornaments. The Church History Museum is at 75 N. West Temple, Salt Lake City.

Of note: The museum is celebrating the reopening of Temple Square by re-creating President George Albert Smith’s 1945 Christmas card, which marked the lights coming back on after World War II.

When: Monday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Related Story Church History Museum opens 3 exhibits telling stories of faith and the Salt Lake Temple

• Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square Christmas concert: The annual concert, featuring guest artists with the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and Bells at Temple Square, is Dec. 17-19, at 8 p.m. in the Conference Center, 60 North Temple, Salt Lake City. Tickets are required; registration for the random selection process closed on Nov. 15. Tickets will be distributed by Dec. 1. A standby line will form at the Tabernacle on Temple Square 90 minutes prior to the concert. Admission is for those 8 and older.

When: Dec. 17-19, 8 p.m.; standby line begins 90 minutes prior.

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• Christmas “Music & the Spoken Word”: A special Christmas-themed “Music & the Spoken Word” will be in the Conference Center. Tickets are required and available on the Temple Square website and app.

When: Sunday, Dec. 20, broadcast begins at 9:30 a.m.

• Giving Machine kiosks: Light the World Giving Machine kiosks are at the City Creek Center from Nov. 23 to Jan. 1 and at the Church History Museum from Nov. 18 to Jan. 2.

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Also on Temple Square

• Visitors’ Centers: The visitors’ centers, on the south side of the Salt Lake Temple, include the Christus statue and Salt Lake Temple model on the main level and several exhibits about temples on the lower level. They are open Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The “Inside a Temple Tour” (also called the “Visitors’ Center Tour”) is on the lower level and is a 30-minute guided tour about the role of temples in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Free tickets are required and available on TempleSquare.org. Tickets are currently available through mid-February.

• The Joseph Smith Memorial Building: The building is open, with the Garden Restaurant on the first floor (open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and the Roof Restaurant on the 10th floor (Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.). The theater is currently closed and expected to open in March 2027.

• FamilySearch Library: The library is open Monday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 28, it will close at 5 p.m. and will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, for the Thanksgiving holidays. The last two weeks of December, it will close at 5 p.m. and will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25. See FamilySearch.org/en/library/hours for operating hours and closures.

People look at the Christmas lights surrounding the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Currently closed:

The Lion House and Beehive House are closed for renovation and scheduled to open in spring 2027.

The Salt Lake Assembly Hall is also currently closed.

The Conference Center is closed, but will be open for the Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas concerts.

The Salt Lake Temple entrance buildings on the north side of the temple are currently closed.

Related Stories With construction barriers gone, Temple Square is more open than it has been in years