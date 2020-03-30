How to watch or listen to general conference this weekend

Six months ago, President Russell M. Nelson promised the April 2020 general conference would be “memorable” and “unforgettable” as Latter-day Saints worldwide prepare to commemorate 200 years since the First Vision.

Though COVID-19 concerns have led to canceled and postponed events in recent weeks, the 190th Annual General Conference will still be held April 4-5.

For the first time in Church history, general conference will be broadcast to an exclusively remote audience. It will also be the first time in two decades that general conference will not originate from the 21,000-seat Conference Center in Salt Lake City — the site of all general conferences since it opened in April 2000.

All sessions of the April general conference will be broadcast live in 41 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Closed captions are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese by selecting the CC button on the media player.

Sessions will also be streamed live on the Church’s YouTube channel in English (including closed-captioned), Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean and ASL.

Here are some other ways you can tune in from home:

Special programming available on KSL TV on Saturday, April 4, for general conference.

Special programming available on KSL TV on Sunday, April 5, for general conference.

Talk summaries will be available after each speaker on theChurchNews.com or the Church New app.

Downloadable video and audio of full sessions will be available on conference.ChurchofJesusChrist.org immediately after each session and on the Gospel Library app within hours of each session.