Pioneers in our families: Church News staff shares stories of their families’ pioneers

Some Latter-day Saints have pioneer ancestors going back almost 200 years. Other Church members are themselves the pioneers in their families.

In the weeks surrounding Pioneer Day, July 24 — the annual celebration of the first wagon company entering the Salt Lake Valley — Church News staff members and others share stories of pioneers in their families, some from the 1800s and some from the 1900s.

Click on the headline to read the article. See TheChurchNews.com/pioneers for more about the pioneers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.