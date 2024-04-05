Menu
Download a PDF with 4 general conference-related games

Here’s a word search, maze, matching game and bingo cards to help children engage in general conference

By Church News Staff
Word search with Church-related terms.
This word search with Church-related terms is one of the general conference-related games available for download from the Church News. Church News graphic

From learning the names of the First Presidency members and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to keeping track of general conference speakers’ teachings, there are many ways to be involved in general conference.

Here is a downloadable PDF with a word search, maze, matching game and bingo cards to help children engage in general conference.

Download the “General Conference Activities” PDF here.

More activities, including coloring squares and pages, puzzles and a printable notebook, are available at ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Friend magazine.

