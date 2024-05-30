How a Latter-day Saint seminary class learned from — and ministered to — an injured NFL football player

Hector Rivas, far right, and his seminary class are pictured in Sammamish, Washington, in May 2024. The class made get-well cards for New England Patriots' receiver Kendrick Bourne as he recovered from a season-ending injury in 2023.

Last October, New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne was on pace to have his best NFL season when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The injury forced the 28-year-old to undergo surgery and left a question mark on his future in football.

Bourne stayed positive and relied on his Christian faith during his recovery. In March, he was offered a new multiyear contract worth millions.

Little did he know that a Latter-day Saint seminary class across the country in Bellevue, Washington, was watching and learning from him.

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. | Steven Senne

Facing trials and tribulations

During Bourne’s recovery last fall, Hector Rivas was teaching an early morning seminary class of high school sophomores from the Bellevue Washington Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

One lesson focused on the trials and tribulations faced by the Apostle Paul. As Rivas was teaching about overcoming hardships, he shared the example and experiences of Bourne, with whom he has a business connection.

“I decided to tell Kendrick’s story as an example of how to fight through adversity as a real-life example,” Rivas said. “I shared with the class his upbeat persona and how he handled it with a smile. I never saw him down or depressed. He was always happy and smiling — ‘I’m going get through this. I’m going to come back bigger and stronger.’”

At the end of the lesson, the class decided to make get-well cards for Bourne with messages that incorporated inspirational scriptures from the New Testament. Rivas mailed the cards to Bourne and said he almost forgot about it.

The video

When Rivas saw Bourne in February, the Patriots’ receiver was quick to express his gratitude for the cards from his seminary class. “Can you please thank them for me?” Bourne said.

Rivas had a better idea. He suggested Bourne record a short video message for the class, which he did.

In the video, posted on Instagram, Bourne thanked the students and shared a religious message from his heart.

“Thank you, guys, for your letters encouraging me. I loved them a lot. ... It really helped me a lot. ... Just to see you guys not even know me and just give me some love, that was awesome,” Bourne said. “I just wanted to get on here to encourage you guys also about God and just keep pursuing God, keep putting God first in everything that you do.”

Bourne spoke of a time early in his football career when he was “not focusing on God” and found himself in “bad situations” where he made poor choices. When he realized the error of his ways, Bourne said he recommitted himself to God.

“I knew I had to change,” he said. “Now I really have a relationship with God, and it has changed my life. I live differently now, and I can see that fruit. ... So in anything you guys are doing, just stay committed to God. Put Him first, and it will help you get to where you want to go. And if you don’t, it’ll just be harder.”

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) takes a knee with teammates before the start of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. | Greg M. Cooper

Lessons learned

The seminary students were “over the moon” to receive Bourn’s video message, Rivas said.

The experience taught Davis Nelson, a student in the class, that “a small act of kindness and an expression of gratitude can go a long way.” He also learned that even famous athletes need support and compassion from others when facing life’s challenges.

“It taught me that overcoming trials isn’t a fully personal experience, it requires the help of others such as family, friends, even strangers and most importantly our Savior Jesus Christ,” Nelson said. “I thought that his video was a great example on how expressing gratitude for our blessings and the joy in our life can be a way we focus on something greater than the pain that we are dealing with. It reminds me of President [Russell M.] Nelson’s message talking about gratitude, and how ‘It provides us with a greater perspective on the very purpose and joy of life.’”

Another student in the class, Alyssa Arnesen, said Bourne’s experience was a good example of trusting in the Lord.

“This has really affected and helped change my view on how I should approach my trials,” she said. “I’ve learned that through my trials, just like Kendrick, I should be at peace and move forward knowing that everything will work out exactly how it’s supposed to, even if the outcome is not what I expect or want. I also know that those who believe and have faith (trust) will be blessed more than they could ever know.”