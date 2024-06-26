Latter-day Saint teen carries Olympic torch in French Polynesia

Sixteen-year-old Imihia Teumere carries the Paris Olympic Torch through her community of Mahina, Tahiti, on June 13, 2024.

Imihia Teumere, a Latter-day Saint teen from Mahina, Tahiti, carried the 2024 Paris Olympic torch through her community on June 13.

The 16-year-old won a bronze medal in judo, an unarmed modern Japanese martial art, at the 2023 Pacific Games.

The island of Tahiti in French Polynesia, an overseas territory of France, was one of several stops for the Olympic torch as it makes its way to Paris for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on July 26.

“I felt blessed to be selected to carry the Paris 2024 Olympic torch in French Polynesia,” Imihia told the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Imihia also gave thanks to her Heavenly Father for the strength and opportunity to compete in her sport.

Sixteen-year-old Imihia Teumere carries the Paris Olympic Torch through her community of Mahina, Tahiti, on June 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As the torch made its way across Tahiti, local Latter-day Saint congregations volunteered to host torchbearers, the Olympic organizing committee, the accompanying staff and the security detachment. The organizing committee ended up using a local Latter-day Saint meetinghouse for their base camp.

Noelline Parker, the communication director for the Church in French Polynesia, said, “Everybody was so happy to be interacting with each other in a safe and secure space,” adding, “Our volunteers were elated to contribute, even in a modest way, to the success of this unique event.”

Francois D’Herbrecourt of the organizing committee thanked the Church and its member volunteers. “Thank you for agreeing to collaborate with us, to make this exceptional day possible. Thank you to the volunteers for being operational and helping us. It seems they already know what to do. I appreciated their discretion and dynamism,” he said.

It was a privilege to welcome torchbearers and organizers for the “exceptional event,” said Lowina Leifoo, Punaruu Ward Relief Society president and event volunteer. “I came away from the day with a heart overflowing with gratitude and privilege,” she said.

The Olympic torch was lit on April 16 in Olympia, Greece. After traveling through Greece, it sailed across the Mediterranean Sea to France, this year’s host country for the Games. After making its way through several overseas territories of France — including French Guiana, French Polynesia, Reunion island and Martinique — the torch will crisscross through France until it arrives in Paris. By the time the torch has finished its course, runners will have carried it about 3,100 miles.

This year, French Polynesia will host the Olympic surfing competition.