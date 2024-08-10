Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Members

30 countries with the most Latter-day Saints

See a map showing nations with the most members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

World map shows the 30 nations with the most Latter-day Saints.
World map shows the 30 nations with the most Latter-day Saints. Church News graphic
David Schneider

By David Schneider

In a list of the 30 nations with the largest Latter-day Saint populations, the Democratic Republic of the Congo made the biggest leap over the past four years, moving from No. 28 to No. 22.

The top nine countries on the list remain the same, with the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Philippines and Peru as the five nations with the most members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints among their residents. Nigeria is the new No. 10, moving up from No. 13.

The African countries of DR Congo and Nigeria are the only two among the 30 listed to move more than two places.

Graphic shows the 30 nations with the most Latter-day Saints and number of Church members in each.
Graphic shows the 30 nations with the most Latter-day Saints and number of Church members in each. | Church News graphic

The 30 countries with the most Latter-day Saints, based on 2023 Church membership statistics, are listed below. (The 2019 rankings are in parentheses.)

1. United States (1)

2. Mexico (2)

3. Brazil (3)

4. Philippines (4)

5. Peru (5)

6. Chile (6)

7. Argentina (7)

8. Guatemala (8)

9. Ecuador (9)

10. Nigeria (13)

11. Bolivia (10)

12. Colombia (11)

13. Canada (12)

14. Honduras (15)

15. United Kingdom (14)

16. Venezuela (16)

17. Australia (17)

18. Dominican Republic (18)

19. Japan (19)

20. El Salvador (20)

21. New Zealand (21)

22. Democratic Republic of the Congo (28)

23. Uruguay (22)

24. Ghana (25)

25. Nicaragua (23)

26. Paraguay (24)

27. Samoa (27)

28. South Korea (26)

29. South Africa (29)

30. Tonga (30)

Related Stories
4 charts show Church’s ongoing growth through 193 years
Compare Church statistical reports from 2021 to 2023
See Church membership growth in Africa over the past 10 years, by country
Which countries and territories have the largest percentages of their populations as Latter-day Saints?
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed