The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints each April during its annual general conference releases its statistical report for the previous year.

On April 6, during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference, the 2023 report was posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. It reflects statistics as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Following are comparisons of numbers in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 reports.

Number of units of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over three years. | Dallin Turner, Deseret News

Number of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over three years. | Dallin Turner, Deseret News

Number of missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over three years. | Dallin Turner, Deseret News