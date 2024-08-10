Latter-day Saints in the Olympics, day 15: 2 former BYU runners race through Paris in the marathon, placing in the top 10

Competitors run past spectators near the Palace of Versailles during the men's marathon at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Versailles, France. Conner Mantz of the United States is on the center right.

Two former BYU runners representing the United States came in eighth and ninth place in the marathon on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Conner Mantz and Clayton Young were eighth and ninth respectively in their first Olympics, and both of their times were their season bests. Mantz’s time was 2 hours, 8 minutes and 12 seconds — a minute, 46 seconds after the gold-medal time for the race over 26.2 miles (42.195 kilometers). Young’s time was 2:08:44, behind the winner by 2 minutes and 18 seconds.

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia won gold with an Olympic record of 2:06:26. The previous Olympic record of 2:06:32 was set in the 2008 Beijing Games by Kenya’s Samuel Kamau Wanjiru. Bashir Abdi of Belgium won silver with a time of 2:06.47, and Kenya’s Benson Kipruto won bronze at 2:07.00

Mantz, 27, and Young, 30, both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and returned missionaries, were first and second in the U.S. Olympic trials in February.

Mantz stayed with the lead group throughout the race and was in second at the halfway point, with a time of 1:04:52, with Young not far behind. At the halfway point, Young was sixth with a time of 1:04:59.

Competitors run past spectators near the Palace of Versailles during the men's marathon at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Versailles, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, Pool) | Rebecca Blackwell

The 81 runners started at the Hotel de Ville, and the route took them through Paris — along the Seine River, past iconic sites including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre — out to Versailles and heading back to Paris and ending at the Hôtel des Invalides. Hills leading to Versailles and then back to Paris created challenges for the runners, along with the heat and humidity, and the race announcers repeatedly noted the difficulty of the route and the runners’ techniques for managing the heat.

At the water station at about 27.5 km, or 17 miles, into the race, Mantz and Young were running next to each other, sharing a high five.

Mantz shared the video clip on Instagram, writing: “During this part of the race I was frustrated to hear another athlete catch up to the pack, but so excited when it was Clayton. Keep your friends close.”

Mantz and Young fell further back in the front group of runners during the hills as the competitors began to space out. At 35 kilometers, or about 22 miles, they were 10th and 11th, respectively. Mantz’s time was 1:46:14 and Young’s was 1:46:19. Both pushed through the last miles to cross the finish line in eighth and ninth place.

Competitors run through the streets of central Paris during the men's marathon at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. Clayton Young of the United States is in the white jersey at right. | Rebecca Blackwell

Mantz and Young are both former BYU runners and are training partners living in Provo, Utah. Mantz, of Logan, Utah, was a two-time NCAA cross country champion. He served in the Ghana Accra West Mission. Young, a California native, who was an NCAA outdoor 10K champion, served Spanish-speaking in the North Carolina Raleigh Mission.

The announcers noted that about 40 members of Mantz’s family were waiting for him at the finish line.

Mantz and Young are two of several athletes with ties to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On social

Steeplechaser Courtney Wayment reflected on her experience and shared her gratitude for her Olympic experience. She was 12th in the 3,000 steeplechase final.

USA’s Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, 31, share several photos of some of the adventures she had with her parents after her competitions in the 10-meter air pistol wrapped up. She wrote she is grateful her family could attend the Paris Olympics.

Young posted about some of the marathon preparations, including about the cooling hats he wears during the race — he signs them.

