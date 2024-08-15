Church donates funds for ambulance stationed at the 2024 Olympic surfing competition

A photo of the ambulance paid for by funds donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Fédération Polynésienne de Protection Civile in French Polynesia in 2024.

Rather than being held in Paris, France — the host city for the 2024 Summer Olympics — the surfing competition for this year’s Olympiad was staged 15,000 kilometers (roughly 9,300 miles) away in Teahupoʻo reef pass, Tahiti, French Polynesia, which is famous for its massive waves.

Stationed near that competition was a shiny new ambulance. Emergency vehicles are a common precaution at many Olympic events. This one just happened to be purchased by funds donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Related Stories See Church News' coverage of the Olympics

Earlier this year, the Church provided the funds to purchase the ambulance for the Fédération Polynésienne de Protection Civile (Polynesian Civil Protection Federation), which provides rescue, support and aid following the storms or other natural disasters that often impact French Polynesia.

“We are so grateful for this ambulance — but especially for the opportunity to work with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to save lives. The strong relationships we have with the Church at a local level enable us to help each other and carry out joint operations,” Sam Roscol, president of the Polynesian Civil Protection Federation, told the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Representatives from the Church and the Fédération Polynésienne de Protection Civile pose in front of the new ambulance purchased from a donation by the Church in 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Founded in 1985, the Polynesian Civil Protection Federation offers first-aid training for the public, aquatic training for professionals and instruction for trainers.

Over the past few years, the Church and the nonprofit organization have collaborated on a variety of projects, including providing underwater rescue equipment, mountain rescue equipment and first-aid training.

Last year, the federation’s ambulance could no longer function, and the organization had to reduce its operations until they could afford to buy a new one.

With the Church’s donation for the ambulance, Roscol expressed his appreciation and explained the federation has launched a pilot project to train people not only in first aid, but also in woodcutting (lumberjack trade).