Send it in: How have you reached out to ‘the one’ in recent weeks?

Ahead of his 100th birthday on Sept. 9, President Russell M. Nelson invited everyone to minister in the Savior’s way to share His love.

“One of the places where the Savior used the number 100 in the scriptures was the parable of the lost sheep,” President Nelson wrote in a social media post on Saturday, June 1. “Though 99 of his flock were safely by his side, the shepherd went in search of the one who was lost.”

He continued that although he has no need of physical gifts, “one spiritual offering that would brighten my life is for each of us to reach out to ‘the one’ in our lives who may be feeling lost or alone.”

Since then, Church leaders and others around the world have shared on social media — with the hashtag #99plus1 — times when they ministered to someone or were ministered to as “the one.”

One Latter-day Saint found solace after divorce when one of his friends invited him to go golfing. Another felt appreciated by getting a thank you note after giving a talk in sacrament meeting.

Church News wants to hear from readers: How have you reached out to “the one” in recent weeks? Or how have you been ministered to as “the one” in recent weeks?

Fill out the following Google Form, and your response might be used in an upcoming Church News story. Submissions may be edited for length and clarity.

By submitting the form, you authorize Deseret News Publishing Co. to use and publish your submitted material in any form in all Deseret Management Corp. publications and channels. If applicable, you also confirm that you have received permission from all individuals whose names, quotes and/or images appear in the materials you have submitted and authorize the use and publication of these submitted material (including but not limited to text, photo, video, audio, design, etc.) in any form on their behalf, in all DMC publications and channels.