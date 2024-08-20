Full-time missionary dies in accident in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Elder Makaba Kelvin Ilunga, 25, a full-time missionary in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa West Mission serving in his home country, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

A young missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Sunday, Aug. 18, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Elder Makaba Kelvin Ilunga, 25, passed away due to a vehicle accident, said Sam Penrod, Church spokesman, in a statement on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Elder Ilunga was serving in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa West Mission. He is from the Kikula Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake and began his full-time missionary service in April 2023.

The statement said Elder Ilunga’s companion sustained minor injuries in the crash and is recuperating.

“We send our love and condolences to Elder Ilunga’s family, friends and those he has served with as a missionary,” Penrod said. “We pray each will find peace in the gospel message Elder Ilunga has been sharing and feel an abundance of the Savior’s love during this tragic time.”