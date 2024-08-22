Left, Junior Djonga Omatoko, is pictured with his father, Omatoko Djonga Pierre, at Sunday worship services outside a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in the Democratic Republic of Congo in July 2024.

A young Latter-day Saint from the Democratic Republic of the Congo is making a name for himself in the sport of karate.

At age 18, Junior Djonga Omatoko, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has already achieved several titles as a karate champion in competitions across Africa, according to an article on the Church’s Africa Newsroom via ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

In addition to years of training, Djonga attributes his success to a meaningful tradition of receiving a blessing from his father, Omatoko Djonga Pierre, before each competition.

“Each time he does, I feel peace and assurance that nothing bad can happen to me and that God will bless my efforts,” he said in the article.

Junior Djonga Omatoko began learning karate when he was 6 years old. Not only did he love the sport, he appreciated how it helped him maintain his physical health.

Junior Djonga Omatoko, a Latter-day Saint, stands on the highest platform after winning the African Karate Championship in Yaoundé, Cameroon, in July 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After performing well in several amateur tournaments over the next decade, his coach encouraged Djonga to begin competing professionally at age 16.

The young man had doubts but was reassured by his coach’s faith in him. He remembers thinking, “If my coach sees potential in me, then I can certainly compete against the other athletes,” he said. “This conviction led me to my first victory, crowning me as the new champion of the Open Pool Malebo in my inaugural professional-level tournament.”

The same year, Djonga won a national competition in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; a Central Africa cadet championship; and finished third in another competition in Durban, South Africa.

Djonga said he didn’t win any major tournaments in 2023 because he relaxed some of his training. His coach helped him adjust, refocus on training and have the right mindset.

In July of this year, Djonga claimed the title of African champion in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

With many more competitions to come, Djonga says he will continue to train and put his faith in the Lord.