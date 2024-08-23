Virginia Latter-day Saints invited back to host FamilySearch exhibit at African American Heritage Festival

Valerie Payne helps visitors learn about their family history at the 31st annual African American Heritage Festival in Manassas, Virginia, on Aug. 3, 2024.

After a positive experience in 2023, organizers of the 31st annual African American Heritage Festival in Manassas, Virginia, invited members of the Gainesville Virginia Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to return and host a FamilySearch booth again in 2024.

Because the Aug. 3 event was within the boundaries of the Church’s Centreville Virginia Stake, the invitation was extended to include those members as well.

Latter-day Saints helped visitors of all ages to create FamilySearch accounts and learn about their family heritage. Some people called mothers or relatives on the spot asking for birth dates of family members while others discovered generations already represented online. Others were just getting started and had multiple questions.

“We are all part of one big family,” said President Johan Carlson of the Gainesville Stake, describing the spirit of unity and connection that was felt by those involved.

Left, President Johan Carlson of the Church's Gainesville Virginia Stake is pictured with Deshundra Jefferson, chair at-large of the Prince William County Board of County Supervisors, at the 31st annual African American Heritage Festival in Manassas, Virginia, on Aug. 3, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As many as 50 attendees created new FamilySearch accounts and learned about the Church’s online genealogical resources at the festival, thanks to the assistance of many volunteers and family history consultants, according to a news release.

The FamilySearch booth was one of more than 100 exhibits at the festival held on the grounds of a local school. The festival also featured food, music, arts, crafts, history, children’s games and other activities.

Latter-day Saints host a FamilySearch booth at the 31st annual African American Heritage Festival, in Manassas, Virginia, on Aug. 3, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It was truly a delight to witness the overwhelming emotions of joy from the participants as they found and connected with their family members through FamilySearch. The experience was deeply moving for everyone involved,” said Kisha Sogunro, who represented the city of Manassas at the event and serves as the Church’s North America Northeast Area communication assistant director.

In May, FamilySearch representatives helped more than 50,000 visitors learn more about their family history at the Buenos Aires Argentina International Book Fair.

FamilySearch representatives participated in a similar event in Germany in October 2023.

Latter-day Saints also volunteered at FamilySearch booths at community Juneteenth events across Georgia in 2023.