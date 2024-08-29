Menu
See who’s speaking at campus devotionals this fall and how to watch

Although many messages are geared toward students, Latter-day Saints throughout the Church are invited to participate in devotionals, most of which are available online

BYU Education Week goers fill the Marriott Center for a devotional offered by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offers the keynote address during BYU Education Week, in the Marriott Center on BYU campus in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. August 20, 2024 Photo by Ellie Alder/BYU © BYU PHOTO 2024 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322 Ellie Alder/BYU
Rachel Sterzer Gibson

By Rachel Sterzer Gibson

Students, faculty and employees of each of the institutions within the Church Educational System are regularly invited to gather to hear messages centered on the gospel of Jesus Christ from various Church leaders, university leaders and other experts, scholars and guests.

Although many messages are geared toward the students of these institutions — BYU, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College and BYU–Pathway Worldwide — Latter-day Saints throughout the Church are invited to participate in these devotionals, most of which are available online.

Below is a list of the posted speaker lineups for the fall 2024 semester and how to tune in.

Brigham Young University

Devotionals are held every Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. in the Marriott Center on the Provo, Utah, campus. Most devotionals and forums will be broadcast live on BYUtv, BYUtv.org (and archived for on-demand streaming), KBYU-TV 11, Classical 89 FM and BYUradio and will be archived on speeches.byu.edu.

September

October

  • Oct. 1: Shima Baughman, BYU Law School
  • Oct. 8: Homecoming opening ceremony
  • Oct. 15: Elder Takashi Wada, General Authority Seventy
  • Oct. 22: Elder Jörg Klebingat, General Authority Seventy
  • Oct. 29: Dallas Jenkins, creator, producer, director, writer of “The Chosen” (forum)

November

  • Nov. 5: Sister Amy L. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency
  • Nov. 12: Ty Hopkins, BYU life sciences
  • Nov. 19: Melissa S. Kearney, University of Maryland (forum)

December

BYU–Hawaii

Campus devotionals are held in the Cannon Activities Center Tuesdays during the semester from 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Devotionals are free and open to the public for in-person viewing. Devotionals can also be viewed live online or later as they are archived on the BYU–Hawaii Speeches website.

September

October

  • Oct. 1: Casey and Barb Cluff, senior project manager, special projects department, and service missionary
  • Oct. 8: Kivalu Ramanlal, Kaneohe Hawaii Stake president
  • Oct. 15: Curtis Lefrandt, BYU–Hawaii student experience director
  • Oct. 22: Mark Fitzgerald, BYU–Hawaii chief compliance officer
  • Oct. 29: Susiane Manning, BYU–Hawaii clinical counselor

November

  • Nov. 5: Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventy
  • Nov. 12: Sheena Alaiasa, Pacific Heritage Academy director
  • Sunday, Nov. 17: Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Ruth L. Renlund
  • Nov. 26: TBA

December

  • Dec. 3: Christmas devotional

BYU–Idaho

Every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Mountain Time, students, faculty and employees gather in the BYU-Idaho Center for devotional. The public is welcome to attend devotional on campus.

Devotionals are also broadcast live on www.byui.edu/devotionals, BYU-Idaho Speeches and BYU-Idaho Radio.

September

October

November

  • Nov. 3: Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
  • Nov. 5: Tom Waldron, BYU-Idaho Engineering Technology Faculty Member
  • Nov. 12: Elder Hans T. Boom, General Authority Seventy
  • Nov. 19: Janalee Meeker, BYU-Idaho student honor administrator
  • Nov. 26: Richard Whiting, BYU-Idaho sociology and social work faculty member

December

  • Dec. 3: Ryan Buttars, BYU-Idaho auxiliary services managing director
  • Dec. 10: Marc Stewart, BYU-Idaho budget officer
  • Dec. 19: Fall commencement – Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy and commissioner of the Church Educational System

Ensign College

Devotionals for Ensign College are held in the Assembly Hall on Temple Square or in the Conference Center Theater each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Mountain Time. Some of the devotionals are available through livestream. On those weeks, the devotional promo on the school’s home page, www.ensign.edu, and the speaker detail page found at ensign.edu/devotionals will include a link to the livestream.

Read or watch past Ensign College devotional addresses and see the schedule at ensign.edu/devotionals.

September

October

  • Oct. 1: Gayle Randall, Ensign College alumni specialist
  • Oct. 8: Jennifer Harrison, Ensign College accounting professor
  • Oct. 15: Sean Murdock, program chair of computer science at Ensign College
  • Oct. 22: Elder Claudio R.M. Costa, emeritus General Authority Seventy
  • Oct. 29: TBA

November

December

  • Dec. 3: Moroni Juarez, Ensign College outreach and admissions counselor

BYU–Pathway Worldwide

BYU–Pathway devotionals are broadcast monthly, as opposed to weekly and typically last 7–10 minutes. In the past, these devotionals became available on Tuesdays but starting in September, they will now launch on Fridays at 10 a.m. (Mountain Time) on the BYU–Pathway Facebook page and later on the BYU–Pathway speeches page.

To accommodate its international audience, devotionals will also be available with translated voiceover and captions in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.

