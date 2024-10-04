Download a PDF with 4 general conference-related games

This word search with Church-related terms is one of the general conference-related games available for download from the Church News.

From learning the names of members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to keeping track of general conference speakers’ teachings, there are many ways to be involved in general conference.

Here is a downloadable PDF with a word search, maze, matching game and bingo cards to help children engage in general conference. The PDF includes a page with all the games on one page.

More activities, including coloring squares and pages, puzzles and a printable notebook, are available at ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Friend magazine.