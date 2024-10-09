Menu
October 2024 general conference talks now available in Gospel Library

The English versions of all 34 messages from October 2024 general conference are now available both online and in the Gospel Library app; other languages to come

A woman takes notes during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Christine Rappleye

By Christine Rappleye

The full text of each of the talks given by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the October 2024 general conference are available in English in the Gospel Library, both on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the app.

During the two-day conference on Oct. 5-6, there were 34 messages shared by members of the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, General Authority Seventies and members of the Presiding Bishopric and Relief Society, Young Women, Young Men and Primary general presidencies.

During his closing remarks, Church President Russell M. Nelson said: “I urge you to devote time each week — for the rest of your life — to increase your understanding of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.”

For most languages, including Spanish and Portuguese, the text will be available within two weeks of general conference, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Messages will be available online and in print in the November issue of the Liahona magazine. The digital May and November issues of For the Strength of Youth and the Friend will also contain conference messages and features.

Summaries of each talk are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese on TheChurchNews.com and also in a printable PDF.

