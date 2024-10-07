Conference-goers leave the Conference Center after the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

During the October 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson declared that now is the time for Latter-day Saints to prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ and make discipleship their highest priority.

As the concluding speaker of the Sunday afternoon session, President Nelson — who celebrated his 100th birthday on Sept. 9 — looked to the future with characteristic optimism as he spoke of the Savior’s return.

“The best is yet to come, my dear brothers and sisters, because the Savior is coming again. The best is yet to come because the Lord is hastening His work. The best is yet to come as we fully turn our hearts and our lives to Jesus Christ,” he said.

President Nelson attended the Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon sessions of conference in-person at the Conference Center, and his conference-concluding talk was given using a desktop teleprompter. He watched the other sessions remotely. At the beginning of his message, he announced 17 new temple locations around the world.

As a service to our readers, the Church News has created a downloadable PDF summarizing each talk offered during the October 2024 general conference.