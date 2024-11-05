Presidents of BYU and University of Utah invite fans to #RivalRight

BYU President C. Shane Reese, left, and University of Utah President Taylor Randall, right, appear in a video posted on social media on Nov. 1, 2024, encouraging respectful rivalry from fans.

As Brigham Young University and University of Utah football teams prepare to face off at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City this Saturday, Nov. 9, the universities’ presidents reminded fans to keep the well-known, sometimes heated, competitive rivalry respectful.

A video featuring leaders of BYU — the Church’s flagship university — and the University of Utah — the state’s oldest institution of higher learning — was posted to each school’s social media accounts on Friday, Nov. 1. In the video, BYU President C. Shane Reese and University of Utah President Taylor R. Randall comment on how being “diehard BYU fans” or “Utah super fans” means they do things differently.

For example, maybe they have a photo of U. of U. Coach Kyle Whittingham on their mantle, said Randall.

“Or you can still name every player on the 1984 championship team,” added President Reese.

A “Utah super fan” may rewatch the 2009 Sugar Bowl game or first eat the M&Ms that are red — the school’s color — while a “diehard BYU fan” might name their firstborn after former BYU head coach LaVell Edwards.

“Most of all, you respect the people on the other side, no matter how bad you want them to lose,” said Randall.

“However hot the rivalry gets, you don’t let the competition get in the way of your common humanity,” said President Reese.

The caption for the post encourages fans to visit rivalright.org, which gives details on how alumni from both schools can contribute to a food drive benefitting Utah families in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

The website also encourages fans to “be respectful,” “be competitive,” and “keep it lighthearted.”

Avoiding contention

The encouragement to “Rival Right” comes following recent invitations by top leaders within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to avoid contention and become peacemakers.

In April 2023 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson noted the venomous contention that infects civic dialogue and too many personal relationships today. He spoke of the need in the world for peacemakers and invited listeners to examine their discipleship within the context of the way they treat others.

“As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are to be examples of how to interact with others — especially when we have differences of opinion. One of the easiest ways to identify a true follower of Jesus Christ is how compassionately that person treats other people.”

In the most recent general conference in October, his first counselor in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks, echoed the Prophet’s plea to avoid contention.

“As followers of Christ,” President Oaks said, “we teach and testify of Jesus Christ, our perfect role model. So, let us follow Him by foregoing contention.

“As we pursue our preferred policies in public actions, let us qualify for His blessings by using the language and methods of peacemakers. In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful.”