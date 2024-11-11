Menu
8 stories to read on Veterans Day

Latter-day Saint woman placed a wreath of poppies at the Cenotaph in London, England, as part of the United Kingdom’s Remembrance Day

US soldiers attend a wreath laying ceremony at the 1st Infantry Division Monument as part of ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 near Omaha Beach, Normandy. Veterans and world dignitaries gather in Normandy to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the landings. Jeremias Gonzalez, Associated Press
By Trent Toone

In the United Kingdom, Remembrance Day is held every year on the second Sunday of November. It is linked to Armistice Day — Nov. 11, 1918 — which marks the end of World War I and was later recognized as Veterans Day, a day for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

As part of this year’s National Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom on Sunday, Nov. 10, Naomi Notice represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by placing a wreath of poppies at the Cenotaph in London, England. Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the event.

The Latter-day Saint woman from Canterbury expressed her gratitude for the opportunity on social media.

“I’m grateful to be able to pay my respects to those who have fought so valiantly for our freedom, but also I am extremely honored to be able to participate in this ceremony,” she said. “Of all the faith communities that there are, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is one of 22 that will be present there that day and it is an unbelievable honor and one that I am extremely grateful for.”

In honor of Veterans Day, here are eight Church News articles that feature the service of Latter-day Saints in the Armed Forces.

Trio of chaplains in World War I

The Church’s three army chaplains who served in World War I — Calvin S. Smith, Elder B.H. Roberts and Herbert Maw — were the subject of a 1919 article in the historic Church magazine “The Juvenile Instructor.”
The Church’s three army chaplains who served in World War I — Calvin S. Smith, Elder B.H. Roberts and Herbert Maw — were the subject of a 1919 article in the historic Church magazine “The Juvenile Instructor.” | Credit: Provided by Ken Alford

There were three Latter-day Saint chaplains in the Great War — B. H. Roberts, Herbert B. Maw, and Calvin S. Smith.

Maw is best remembered as Utah’s eighth governor.

Elder Roberts was a general authority, an outspoken thinker and a prolific Church historian.

Smith was a son of Church’s sixth president, Joseph F. Smith, and a hero in his hometown newspapers.

Read the entire article here.

World War II veteran

Last December, Wayne Ursenbach, a World War II veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday.

Read the entire article here.

‘Sista’ Raskey

1st Lt. Savannah Raskey is pictured in front of an F-35 at Luke Air Force Base in Maricopa County, Arizona, in 2024.
1st Lt. Savannah Raskey is pictured in front of an F-35 at Luke Air Force Base in Maricopa County, Arizona, in 2024. | Provided by Savannah Raskey

First Lt. Savannah Raskey serves in the Air National Guard of the U.S. Air Force and is stationed at Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Alabama, where she flies the F-35 with the 100th Fighter Squadron.

Read the entire article here.

Becoming a chaplain

First Lt. Sierra Larson, of Brandon, Florida, a returned missionary who now serves as a stake Relief Society president, was promoted to chaplain on Aug. 23

Read the entire article here.

Lost dog tag returned

Martin Skougaard, Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, watches as Scott McGavin reaches for three dog tags at McGavin’s home in South Jordan, Utah, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. McGavin found Skougaard’s dog tags, along with two other Latter-day Saints’ dog tags, while doing humanitarian work in Vietnam around 30 years ago and recently tracked down Skougaard to return the tags. McGavin is still hoping to find the owners of the other two dog tags. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In 1993, Scott McGavin was visiting Vietnam and found a container filled with hundreds of dog tags of American servicemen and found one that identified the soldier as a Latter-day Saint.

In 2023, McGavin returned the dog tag to its owner, Martin Skougaard, a 76-year-old Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

Read the entire story here.

Recent chaplain training seminars

Each October following general conference the Church holds a training seminar for chaplains endorsed by the Church and their spouses.

In 2023, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to chaplains about the “God of all comfort.” Read the entire article here.

In another 2023 session, Elder Lance B. Wickman, an emeritus General Authority, compared chaplains to “angelic” medevac helicopter pilots and told about some of the soldiers he served with in Vietnam — “men of faith and goodness” — whose lives still inspire him. Read the entire article here.

In 2024, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed heartfelt gratitude to the chaplains and urged them to “fear not,” have courage and press on in their work. Read the entire article here.

Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shakes hands with Joel Ivie, national chaplain for Border Patrol, at a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
