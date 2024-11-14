Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Members

What to know about the upcoming 2024 Church Music Festival ‘Come, Lord Jesus’

The annual global broadcast will feature music performances from around the world

Artists perform a sound check before the Church Music Festival at the Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Aimee Cobabe

By Aimee Cobabe

Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for Church News

The Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City will be filled with sacred music on Saturday, Nov.16, as part of the 2024 Church Music Festival of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The 90-minute broadcast begins at 7 p.m MST and will be streamed live on Broadcast.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the YouTube inspiration channel, Sacred Music app and Gospel Stream app. The concert will also be recorded for on-demand viewing later on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The focus of the festival is to highlight sacred music that can inspire faith, teach doctrine, bring joy, offer comfort and foster unity, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Some of the performances will be live, while others have been pre-recorded from musicians around the world, including a Filipino choir singing “I Stand All Amazed” in three languages. A children’s choir that performed in the October 2024 general conference will sing “Gethsemane.”

The 2024 Church Music Festival on Saturday, November 16, 2024, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will feature sacred music performances from around the world.
The 2024 Church Music Festival on Saturday, November 16, 2024, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will feature sacred music performances from around the world. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Global participants of the Tabernacle Choir will talk about their experiences in their native languages and tell stories of the origins of some of the new hymns in the new hymnbook: “Hymns — For Home and Church.”

Katie Bastian, a music manager in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department, said unique arrangements and covers of hymns is how members make them their own.

“Bringing different things to the table can have a unifying effect on the audience — that is our hope,” Bastian said.

Read the full Church Music Festival program here.

Related Stories
‘I felt wonderful’: Children in general conference choir share their experience singing about the Savior
New hymnbook seeks to unify members, bring Spirit into homes
Uplifting music, children’s testimonies of the Savior highlight 2021 Church Music Festival ‘Peace, Peace, Be Still’
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed