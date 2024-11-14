What to know about the upcoming 2024 Church Music Festival ‘Come, Lord Jesus’

Artists perform a sound check before the Church Music Festival at the Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

The Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City will be filled with sacred music on Saturday, Nov.16, as part of the 2024 Church Music Festival of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The 90-minute broadcast begins at 7 p.m MST and will be streamed live on Broadcast.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the YouTube inspiration channel, Sacred Music app and Gospel Stream app. The concert will also be recorded for on-demand viewing later on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The focus of the festival is to highlight sacred music that can inspire faith, teach doctrine, bring joy, offer comfort and foster unity, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Some of the performances will be live, while others have been pre-recorded from musicians around the world, including a Filipino choir singing “I Stand All Amazed” in three languages. A children’s choir that performed in the October 2024 general conference will sing “Gethsemane.”

The 2024 Church Music Festival on Saturday, November 16, 2024, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will feature sacred music performances from around the world. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Global participants of the Tabernacle Choir will talk about their experiences in their native languages and tell stories of the origins of some of the new hymns in the new hymnbook: “Hymns — For Home and Church.”

Katie Bastian, a music manager in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department, said unique arrangements and covers of hymns is how members make them their own.

“Bringing different things to the table can have a unifying effect on the audience — that is our hope,” Bastian said.

Read the full Church Music Festival program here.