Utah State guard Mason Falslev shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wichita State, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

LOGAN, Utah — Win or lose, the first person Mason Falslev seeks out after each Utah State University basketball game is his close friend, Dillon Lundahl.

If it’s a home game, Lundahl, who sits courtside at USU’s Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, is pulled in by 6-foot-3 Aggie guard for a sweaty bear hug.

Utah State basketball player Mason Falslev hugs his friend Dillon Lundahl after a game in the Spectrum in Logan, Utah. | Erica Lundahl

After road games, Lundahl is always Falslev’s first call — even before his parents and fiancée, Elle Dunyon.

“One time she called me, ‘Did you get a call from Mason?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, I did.’ She had to wait another 20 minutes,” Lundahl said with a laugh. “Sometimes his parents don’t get a call — sometimes I’m the only one.”

The two have known and supported each other since they were little kids, and while they have different last names, Falslev considers Lundahl his little brother. Talking after games is a tradition that goes back years.

“He’s just my guy, and I love having him around me, bringing him to hangouts. I love doing stuff with him. He makes me happy,” Falslev said. “He’s family, and it’s always going to be that way.”

Falslev’s tight friendship with Lundahl is one of several reasons he is smiling these days.

Having grown up in Cache Valley and attended USU games since he was young, the redshirt sophomore is living a dream as one of the key players on the No. 25-ranked Utah State men’s basketball team.

Falslev, the son of Kyle and Hollie Falslev, of Benson, Utah, is grateful to have served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, an experience that he says changed his life.

Left, Dillon Lundahl and his friend, USU basketball player Mason Falslev, are pictured making the Aggie bull sign after a game at the Spectrum in Logan, Utah. | Erica Lundahl

After Dunyon accepted Falslev’s marriage proposal last November, the couple is looking forward to a May wedding.

Most of all, Falslev says he is happy because he has the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“The gospel brings joy in my life. It makes me a happier and a better person. I feel better about myself when I know I’m doing the things that the gospel teaches,” he said.

Brotherly bond

Those who follow high school football and boys basketball in northern Utah in recent years have likely heard of Falslev and his accomplishments.

Left, Ryder Lundahl (24), his little brother Dillon Lundahl and Mason Falslev are pictured at the Sky View High School football field in 2018. | Erica Lundahl

A star at Sky View High School, he was the state MVP in two sports — football and basketball — while leading both teams to state titles. He set all kinds of records and received all sorts of honors and accolades. Everyone was drawn to him because of his cheerful, upbeat personality and his ability to make things fun, said Kirk Hillyard, Sky View’s head basketball coach.

“Mason was the big man on campus, but he was never too cool to make sure they included Dillon,” he said.

Falslev was 7 years old when he played Little League football with Ryder Lundahl, Dillon’s older brother. That’s how they all became friends, according to Erica Lundahl, their mother.

Dillon Lundahl was born with schizencephaly, a rare birth defect that causes abnormal clefts to be formed in the brain’s cerebral hemisphere. This condition affects his motor and balance functions, which require him to use a walker. It also affected his optic nerve and left him blind in one eye.

Falslev endeared himself to the family by treating Dillon just like one of the guys. In high school, Lundahl helped the football and basketball teams as a manager. Falslev made sure to include his buddy in every activity, team function and social gathering, not to mention hanging out at each other’s homes and going to lunch.

Dillon Lundahl shakes hands with his friend, USU basketball player Mason Falslev, during one of Lundahl's physical therapy session in Logan, Utah. | Erica Lundahl

“Mason doesn’t notice my disability. He sees past it and makes me feel like a normal person,” Lundahl said.

During physical therapy sessions, Lundahl gets into a harness that allows him to play basketball. He has invited Falslev to come play one-on-one. Lundahl says it typically starts with a “hype” speech to get them pumped up, and then they compete against each other.

One time Falslev showed up with a heartfelt surprise for his friend — a new pair of Kobe Bryant basketball shoes, Lundahl’s all-time favorite player.

“He loves me. He just cares,” Lundahl said. “There is our bond that you can never break.”

Fifteen years ago, Erica Lundahl started a recreational program for kids with disabilities called Top Sports. Falslev has often attended activities to play with the kids, an experience that has blessed his life.

“I learned to be grateful for what I have for sure,” he said. “What amazes me is how happy they are, and over the littlest things, a lot of things that everyone takes for granted. It shows me that I am very blessed to be where I am. ... They make me a better person, more happy, so it’s a win-win.”

‘The best thing I ever did’

Lundahl was not surprised when Falslev decided to serve a Latter-day Saint mission after high school. Although Falslev had several offers to play college football and basketball, Lundahl knew his friend was committed.

“He definitely loves his Church, and that’s a good thing because I think that’s what keeps him humble,” Lundahl said. “I was proud of him because that’s what he wanted to do. It was his choice.”

Starting in 2020 during the pandemic, Falslev served for nine months in the Arizona Scottsdale Mission before moving on to the Brazil Santos Mission — his original assignment — for the remainder of his service. He said the mission field is where he gained a deep testimony of the gospel.

“My mission changed my whole life,” Falslev said. “The best thing I ever did was go out on a mission.”

San Jose State center Robert Vaihola (22) drives to the basket against Utah State guard Mason Falslev (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in San Jose, California | AP

As a social person, one of his biggest challenges was learning to speak Portuguese. He eventually overcame that with practice, prayer and “pushing through,” he said.

Falslev’s mission president, Paul M. Harman, described the young elder as an “instigator of fun,” someone who brought happiness and positivity to everything he did.

“He loved getting everyone together, getting them excited about missionary work, and went out of his way to include everyone,” Harman said. “He was a good missionary. I enjoyed working with him.”

Before serving his mission, Falslev committed to play basketball at the University of Utah. While in Brazil, a coaching change caused the missionary to reconsider that decision.

He went to his mission president for advice. Harman gave him permission to talk to his parents and coaches and encouraged him to “look to the Lord.”

Falslev said he fasted and prayed to receive heavenly guidance for months before finally deciding to go to Utah State. “I just felt good about it,” he said.

A playmaker

Things have worked out for Falslev at Utah State.

After redshirting his first year, he had a standout freshman season in 2023-24, helping the Aggies win 28 games, the regular-season conference title and a first-round NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2001. The experience was “amazing,” “magical” and “something I will never forget,” he said.

Utah State's Mason Falslev (12) heads to the basket past Purdue's Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer (2) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis. | Michael Conroy, AP

After a coaching change, he entered the transfer portal but returned to Utah State. This year the Aggies are off to a 15-1 start and are 5-0 in Mountain West play. The team has victories over Iowa, Saint Mary’s and No. 20 San Diego State.

Falslev could have taken the game-winning shot against the Aztecs.

After falling behind by as many as 18 points in the first half against SDSU on Dec. 28, the Aggies rallied to close the gap to two points, 66-64, with under 30 seconds in the game.

Reflecting on the play, USU head coach Jerrod Calhoun said he considered calling a timeout with 10 seconds remaining but held off when he saw Falslev positioning for a step-back 3-pointer.

As an Aztec defender moved in Falslev’s direction, the sophomore guard saw his open teammate Tucker Anderson and didn’t hesitate to pass him the ball. Tucker confidently launched a 3-pointer that swished through the net, giving Utah State a thrilling 67-66 victory.

Calhoun said Falslev made the right play.

“It was a great read out of his right eye, and he made the pass,” he said. “When you have a kid that can really play like he can, but also lead by example, also lead with his voice, it really gives us an extension of the coaching staff on the court. ... He’s really thriving this year.”

Added Anderson, “It shows you the trust Mason has in me. For him to trust me with a shot like that is huge and kind of shows the dynamic of our team.”

Lundahl said the play was classic Falslev.

“That’s why I love Mason; he gets everyone involved. He is a very good playmaker,” he said.

Falslev leads the team in points (16.8) and rebounds (5.0) per game, and is second in assists (3.4). But he takes the most pride in steals (2.5) and deflections.

“We feel like deflections lead to good defense,” he said. “Deflections lead to steals, leads to offense.”

Utah State forward Karson Templin (22) and guard Mason Falslev (12) try to steal the ball from Wyoming guard Obi Agbim in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Logan, Utah. | Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP

Humility, missions and trusting the Lord

When given the opportunity to speak to youth or at devotionals, Falslev likes to talk about the following topics.

His favorite scripture, Alma 26:12, which he includes on his Instagram bio.

“I don’t boast in my strength, but I boast in the glory of my God because I’ve got to remember where I am and who I am. It keeps me grounded, and it makes me realize that I wouldn’t be able to do any of this if it weren’t for my Heavenly Father,” he said.

Falslev encourages others to follow the Savior and consider serving a mission.

“I’m not perfect in any way, but I talk a lot about things that I’ve done that have helped me in my life to stay close to the Lord,” he said. “My mission totally changed my outlook on life, changed my life in every way. So I feel like if kids make that decision while they are young, it’s going to give them a good foundation for the rest of their lives.”

He continued: “I think about my mission and everything that I’ve done, not making decisions for myself, but making decisions based on what I think the Lord wants me to do. Being here at Utah State, staying here another year, I met my wife. There are so many things that have happened, and it’s just been an amazing journey so far. I just need to keep doing what I’ve been doing and trusting the Lord.”