Knowing one’s family story can strengthen a person and empower them to be more resilient when facing life’s up and downs, Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, a General Authority Seventy, said on the Nov. 19, 2024, Church News podcast.

“There’s just something about knowing your family’s story,” he said. “I’ve found that even with my own children and grandchildren: As we share their family stories, share our family narrative, it helps them be more resilient, strong, have greater faith. And so I think whether you’re a member of the Church or not, helping the rising generation learn about their family stories has a great positive effect. It blesses families and blesses society.” Elder Hamilton is executive director of the Church’s Family History Department.

The idea inspired the theme for RootsTech 2025 — “Discover” — meaning unlimited possibilities and inspirational experiences for those who participate in the world’s largest family history celebration this year.

RootsTech 2025 organizers announced this year’s theme and introduced its 11 global emcees in a Jan. 22 FamilySearch blog post.

RootsTech 2025, a three-day global family history conference, is scheduled for March 6-8 with an in-person event in Salt Lake City and available online in multiple languages at RootsTech.org.

2025 theme

The theme for RootsTech 2025 is "Discover." | FamilySearch.org

RootsTech 2025 organizers hope the theme “Discover” will enable people to:

Discover their stories.

Discover connection.

Discover themselves and more.

“Wherever you live, whatever your background, RootsTech is your once-a-year opportunity to discover something new about that story and connect with it on a deeper level,” the news release says.

The theme for RootsTech 2024 was “Remember.”

RootsTech 2025 global emcees

As part of RootsTech 2023, event organizers introduced the idea of “global emcees,” individuals who represent a region of the world, speak the native language and act like a sideline reporter at RootsTech to provide their virtual audience a familiar face and guide at the worldwide event.

This year’s event will feature 11 emcees from different backgrounds and languages to help international audiences feel more connected and involved.

“No matter where you are or what language you speak, our emcees will share in your enthusiasm as you journey to discover at RootsTech 2025,” the news release says.

A group of the emcees talk about their experiences relative to their native countries during day three of RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City Saturday, March 2, 2024. | Brian Nicholson

FamilySearch announced 10 of the 11 on Wednesday, Jan. 22, with the Japanese emcee to be announced later.

Here is a list of 10 global emcees, with bios provided by FamilySearch:

Arabic: Suzan Mazzawi

Suzan Mazzawi is a business leader, entrepreneur and notable musician from the Middle East. She started her career as a singer at the age of 11 and later spent more than 16 years as a television and radio broadcaster. A wife and mother, Mazzawi seeks to empower women through philanthropic mentorship and employment programs. She is currently the CEO of an advertising firm and a well-known social media lifestyle influencer.

Cantonese: Matthew Kho

Born in Guangxi, China, and raised in Hong Kong, Matthew Kho holds a degree in industrial design from Brigham Young University and works for a company that specializes in maternity and baby well-care devices. Since 1994, Matthew has served as a Cantonese interpreter. He lives in Utah with his wife, four children and two grandchildren.

English: Kirby Heyborne

Kirby Heyborne emcees RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

An actor, songwriter, singer, comedian and audiobook narrator, Kirby Heyborne is back for his third stint as a RootsTech emcee. Beyond RootsTech, he has acted in a variety of commercials, movies and TV shows and narrates audiobooks. He and his wife are the parents of three children.

French: Arielle Pletain

Born in the United States and raised in France, Arielle Pletain has developed a passion for travel and exploring new cultures. After living in Asia for 18 months, she adopted Malaysian food as her favorite cuisine. What excites Pletain most about genealogy is uncovering the stories of her ancestors and discovering the journeys that shaped her family.

German: Jan Hadzik

Originally from Germany, Jan Hadzik is a former teacher of history, German and physics; he now serves as an experience manager at FamilySearch International. He specializes in the peoples, records and heritages of Europe. At home, he and his wife share their love of discovery with their two children by inventing and playing board games.

Italian: Denise Sottili

Denise Sottili was born in Florence into a family of musicians, where connecting with an audience became second nature. In recent years, she has contributed to FamilySearch International by helping expand access to Italian and Portuguese records. Currently, she is furthering her academic studies to broaden her expertise. Sottili is a mother of three and lives in Pisa, Italy.

Localized emcee Denise Sottili prepares to film a video in Italian at RootsTech in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Korean: Jin Young Park

Jin Young Park has a degree in psychology and holds a doctorate in journalism. She has a background in hosting and media and has worked as an announcer at KBS and TBN. She is also a published author on the topic of communication skills. She is a wife and mother of three children and lives in Gwangju, South Korea.

Mandarin: Chloe Zheng Thomas

Inspired by the power of stories, Chloe Zheng Thomas works for FamilySearch International and partners with archivists across Asia and the Pacific to preserve historical records. Her efforts have made the stories of millions of ancestors discoverable in online searches. She turns historical data into meaningful resources that help others explore their family history.

Portuguese: Nicole Luz

Localized emcee Nicole Luz, of Brazil, films a video in Portuguese at RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Nicole Luz made her musical debut on Brazilian television at age 9, then became a star at 13 when, on an episode of “The Voice Kids Brasil,” all the coaches turned to her. A scholarship student at the Brasília Musical Theater School, she has performed in “Mamma Mia!,” “Miss Saigon” and “Rent.” She is currently on tour with the Disney show “Magic and Symphony.” Her songs on Spotify average more than 14,000 listeners a month.

Spanish: Irene Caso

Born in Madrid, Spain, Irene Caso has built a successful career in broadcasting and media, including more than 13 years as a reporter and news director. She anchored newscasts for seven Univision stations across the U.S. and now serves as a media relations manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She lives in Davis County, Utah, with her husband and their family.

Irene Caso films for RootsTech 2023 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Learn more about RootsTech and how to register at RootsTech.org.