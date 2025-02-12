Brother Mark J. Wiest: Help for busy bishops

Latter-day Saint Bishop Vyrl Bangerter of the Fox Pointe Ward in West Jordan, Utah, speaks to young men in a class Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012.

“Why not just call a ward Young Men president like we used to?” asked one busy Latter-day Saint bishop.

Brother Mark J. Wiest, a member of the Young Men general advisory council.

He is not the first to ask that question.

The answer is found in Doctrine and Covenants 107:15, where we read, “The bishopric is the presidency of this [Aaronic] priesthood and holds the keys or authority of the same.” Bishops have the keys to bless the rising generation. They, along with their counselors, also have enough time in their callings to build solid and positive relationships with the youth.

In October 2019, President Russell M. Nelson announced that the Church would no longer have ward or branch Young Men presidents, and bishops around the globe took a more active role in leading the youth. The inspired change is having amazing results.

Bishop David Vidal of the Rosa Linda Ward, Salt Lake Winder Stake, says: “Now I focus more on the youth. I love to play and talk with the youth at our activities. I love to be with them and get to know them so that they will come to me and trust me when there are difficult times in their lives.”

Nevertheless, the change has also left many bishops feeling overwhelmed.

What is the answer? Effective delegation and clear communication can liberate a bishop so he has more time to connect with and bless the youth of his ward.

Effective delegation

In his book, “The Art of Delegating,” Charles Malone wrote: “Delegating tasks ... is an underutilized way to maximize your time and efficiency as well as empower the people you work with. What greater compliment could you give someone than trusting them with more responsibility?”

For years members of the Church have looked at bishops as free counselors and have turned to them for spiritual and temporal assistance as well as on-going help with addictions and mental health issues. Bishops have now been asked to trust members of elders quorum and Relief Society presidencies to oversee those needs.

Bishops are the judges in Israel and must hear confessions. However, follow-up interviews can be delegated to others. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles instructed in April 2021: “The Spirit will guide the leaders to select the right members to undertake this counseling. Those who receive this delegated counseling assignment are entitled to revelation.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the priesthood session of the 191st Annual General Conference on April 3, 2021. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In large wards with many young people, the bishop may consider delegating administrative and organizational tasks associated with the youth program to an assistant ward executive secretary. This calling is found in the General Handbook (7.3). This brother could attend all ward and youth councils and follow up with advisers, specialists, youth and their parents. This allows the bishop to focus more on his ministerial role with the rising generation.

Communicating expectations

Along with delegating, bishops and their counselors need to clearly communicate expectations when they call advisers and specialists to work with the youth. For example:

“Brother Jones, you are the adviser over the sacrament.”

“Brother Kim, as adviser, we need you to oversee Young Men weekly activities.”

“Brother and Sister Donalson, you will be the For the Strength of Youth specialists in the ward.”

“Brother Ramirez, you are the specialist over camps.”

Many brothers and sisters may be called and set apart to work with the youth, but clear expectations need to be communicated so they can function independently and not be waiting around for the bishop to tell them what to do.

The greatest example of delegating and communicating expectations is our Heavenly Father. As we learn these important skills, we are learning to become more like Him.

— Mark J. Weist is a member of the Young Men general advisory council.

In this file photo, Bishop Rodney J. Ward of the Howell Ward in the Garland Utah Stake cranks the juicer while Emma Packer stirs during a youth canning activity at the Howell Community Center in Howell, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. | Trent Toone