How one senior couple has responded to the call to serve — and serve again

Sister Charlene Ottley and Elder David Ottley are pictured at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Jan. 29, 2024. They recently concluded their one-year service in the Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission.

From teaching families in England to preserving records in Denmark to serving in a Marshallese branch close to home, David and Charlene Ottley’s missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reflect the variety of opportunities available for seniors.

“You have a smorgasbord of opportunities,” Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told senior couples during October 2023 general conference as he invited them to serve — “and perhaps even serve again.”

David and Charlene Ottley have served three full-time missions and two service missions together for the Church in the last 13 years.

They served as full-time member and leader support missionaries in England from 2012-2014; full-time records preservation missionaries in Denmark from 2015-2016; housing coordinators in their local mission office in Kennewick, Washington, from 2018-2020; and member and leader support missionaries in a Marshallese branch in Kennewick from 2021-2022.

Elder David Ottley archives documents in November 2015 while serving as a records preservation missionary with his wife, Sister Charlene Ottley, in the Denmark Copenhagen Mission. | Provided by Charlene Ottley

The Ottleys recently completed their fifth mission — serving full-time at Church headquarters in Salt Lake City. In this mission, the Ottleys worked with senior couples from the time they received their mission calls until they finished at the Missionary Training Center.

“When we were first married, we talked about going on a mission together,” Charlene Ottley said. “We just want to serve the Lord.”

On the final day of their mission at Church headquarters at the end of January, David and Charlene Ottley spoke to the Church News about what they have learned from their service and blessings they have seen in their family.

Elder David Ottley and Sister Charlene Ottley are pictured in front of the Christmas lights at Temple Square in December 2024 while serving in the Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission. | Provided by Charlene Ottley

Learnings from senior missionary service

In each of their missions, the Ottleys have had assignments that have suited them and stretched them. “I’ve been nervous on each mission, and there’ve been things that have happened in each one that have strengthened me,” Charlene Ottley said.

She recalled teaching a couple in London, England, whose daughter was a member of the Church. “I was sitting on the couch with their youngest daughter, trying to keep her quiet. And then all of a sudden, the Spirit took over, and I just blurted out, ‘So when can we set your baptism date?’ ... That was not like me.”

The couple — Winston and Lillian Plummer — soon got married and were baptized. While later serving in Denmark, the Ottleys returned to London to attend the Plummer’s temple sealing. The Ottleys maintain contact with them to this day.

Sister Charlene Ottley, left, and Elder David Ottley, right, are pictured with the Plummer family outside the London England Temple in September 2016. | Provided by Charlene Ottley

The Ottleys have also been able to use their skills and talents in their various assignments. During their mission at Church headquarters, David Ottley handled the phones while Charlene enjoyed working on spreadsheets.

“We’ve been able to, in all the missions, use his strengths one way and mine another,” Charlene Ottley said.

David Ottley said he has appreciated the study time he and Charlene have on their missions.

“It’s just wonderful to spend time with your spouse, studying the scriptures every day,” he said. “You’re not burdened by the world. … You spend a lot of time together. You really learn about your spouse.”

While serving at Church headquarters, David Ottley saw firsthand the need for senior missionaries. “[The Church] opened up 36 new missions last year, and these missions need senior couples,” he said.

Remembering several of the young missionaries they served with, he added: “And these young missionaries need them too.”

Blessings for their family

With nine children, 27 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, David and Charlene Ottley know it’s not easy to leave home, but they have seen countless blessings from their service.

Nancy Otte, one of the Ottley’s children, shared an experience that happened while her parents were serving in London.

“I had had four miscarriages, and I was threatening to lose another child,” she recalled. “My mom knew how difficult it was for me, and so she said that she just needed to leave the mission and come to be with me. And I said, ‘No, no, no, you need to stay on the mission. You need to keep serving, and that will bless all of us.’

“I was able to keep that baby. And as a reminder of how important that mission service was, I named my daughter London.”

London Otte, one of David and Charlene Ottley's grandchildren, is pictured at a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse March 31, 2024, in Sugar House, Utah, where the Ottleys were assigned during their service in the Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission. | Provided by Charlene Ottley

It’s a story her daughter, now almost 12 years old, loves to tell.

“People always ask her, ‘How did you get the name London?’ … and it’s provided lots of missionary opportunities,” Nancy Otte said.

Nancy Otte said her family has felt the joy of her parents’ service. “As much as I hate them being away — I’m a single mom and they are my right hand — yet when they serve, it just works out. I feel blessings. I feel a part of what they are doing in all of their different missions.”