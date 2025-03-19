Church adds new resources to Gospel Topics and Questions

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has added three new pages to the Gospel Topics and Questions section of the Gospel Library app and ChurchofJesusChrist.org in an effort to provide more insightful answers to some of the faith’s most frequently asked questions.

News of the update was first posted Wednesday, March 19, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The three new pages provide more resources to help readers understand the following topics:

The Topics and Questions section of the Gospel Library has been updated regularly with new content in recent years, with the most recent update coming in 2024 on the role of prophets, the origins of the Book of Abraham, the importance of the Lord’s Church and the multiple accounts of Joseph Smith’s First Vision.

This list of topics can help answer individuals’ questions about matters ranging from the Aaronic Priesthood to Zion. These same topics are often referred to in the Church’s “Come, Follow Me” curriculum.

“It is a wonderful process to see the interdepartmental cooperation and effort to prepare these important topics,” said Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy who serves on the Gospel Topics steering committee. “And it is truly instructive to see the prophets, seers and revelators discuss them and improve upon them. These gospel topics are inspired and inspiring.”

Race and the Church

The page on race and Church reads, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teaches that everyone is an equal child of God regardless of race, ethnicity, background, skin color or nationality. The Book of Mormon teaches that ‘all are alike unto God.’

“God loves all His children. We are equal in His eyes, and He recognizes our divine potential to progress and become like Him. He wants each of us to return to live with Him and receive eternal life. Our differences bring beautiful variety to our lives.”

The page addresses a list of questions, including:

What do we know about the origins of the priesthood and temple restriction?

How did the priesthood and temple restriction end?

What has the Church said about past theories to explain the reasons for the priesthood and temple restriction?

What do Church leaders today teach about racism?

What is the Church doing today to promote better racial relations?

What can we do when we see or experience racial prejudice in our congregations?

On this topic, President Russell M. Nelson has taught, “The Creator of us all calls on each of us to abandon attitudes of prejudice against any group of God’s children. Any of us who has prejudice toward another race needs to repent!”

Women’s service and leadership

The topic of women’s service and leadership reads, “Women and men work and counsel together to bless God’s children. Women contribute to the Lord’s work as they testify of Jesus Christ, strengthen friends and families, share the gospel, contribute to communities, minister to those in need, and serve and lead in the Church.”

The page addresses a list of questions, including:

How do women serve in their local congregations?

How do women participate in leadership of the worldwide Church?

How can Church members help ensure that women’s voices and perspectives are valued and respected?

How do women exercise priesthood authority?

How do women access God’s priesthood in their lives?

How should husbands and wives support one another in the home?

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson has said: “The divine endowment of women allows them to influence others in a way that helps them come closer to the Lord and feel His infinite love for them. We hope all women understand that their families, the Church and the world need their inspired wisdom and influence. They are beloved daughters of God. Each has infinite worth and value to Him.”

Religion and science

The new page on religion and science notes that “apparent conflicts [between science and religion] are simply reminders that we do not yet understand all there is to know about either religion or science. Our pursuit of truth requires us to be humble and patient, recognizing the limits of our knowledge. The Lord has promised that in a coming day He will ‘reveal all things’ (Doctrine and Covenants 101:32–34).”

The page addresses a list of questions:

Are science and religious belief compatible with one another?

What does the Church teach about evolution and the origin of humans?

How can I reconcile the findings of science regarding the history of the earth with scriptural teachings about the creation of the world?

What does the Church teach about the relationship between medical science and the blessings of healing?

5 principles to help find answers

The Church offers five guiding principles to help individuals find answers to questions on these and other topics.

How to help others with questions

For those wishing to assist others with their questions, Church resources encourages individuals to respond with love, listen with humility, trust in the Lord, nourish your own faith and assist others throughout their journey.

“We are grateful that this resource continues to be added to, and we hope it will be helpful to the members of the Church,” said Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy who serves as chair of the Gospel Topics steering committee. “Asking questions and seeking answers is a lifelong pursuit, and we come closer to the Savior as we do this.”