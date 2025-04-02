Brother C. Michael Hansen: How memorization can help youth gain greater spiritual strength

Over the nearly 150 years since the creation of the youth programs of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the great traditions has been the introduction of a theme each year.

Since 1936, the annual theme has been based on a specific scripture youth are encouraged to memorize. As a newly ordained deacon in 1971, I remember the joy I felt the first time I stood with the youth of my ward and recited from memory the theme for that year:

C. Michael Hansen is a member of the Young Men general advisory council.

“Search diligently, pray always, and be believing, and all things will work together for your good, if ye walk uprightly and remember the covenant wherewith ye have covenanted one with another” (Doctrine and Covenants 90:24).

Over the course of my lifetime, the words of that verse of scripture have been a powerful source of inspiration and guidance and have helped me to gain a witness of the power of memorization.

In his October 2011 general conference talk, “The Power of Scripture,” Elder Richard G. Scott taught: “Great power can come from memorizing scriptures. To memorize a scripture is to forge a new friendship. It is like discovering a new individual who can help in time of need, give inspiration and comfort, and be a source of motivation for needed change.”

Just as friends provide encouragement and support, a memorized scripture can bring comfort during difficult moments and inspire righteous action. These sacred words influence our thoughts, shape our character and guide our choices.

A pair of glasses rests on top of the Bible. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For youth navigating today’s challenges, scripture memorization provides a spiritual defense. Temptations, doubts and peer pressure are all part of life, but when young people have the words of God etched in their hearts, they can recall them in moments of need.

Memorizing scriptures also invites personal revelation. When youth ponder and internalize scripture, they open their hearts to the whisperings of the Holy Ghost. The scriptures become more than just words — they become living principles that testify of Christ and His love.

I recently had the opportunity to stand with a group of priests as they recited the Aaronic Priesthood quorum theme in their Sunday quorum meeting. I was inspired by their enthusiasm, and also by the thought that this same recitation was happening in tens of thousands of quorum meetings around the world, and also in a similar number of classes of Young Women as they recited the Young Women theme. It brings joy to my heart to know of the influence that the words of these themes can have on the youth of the church, especially as they commit them to memory.

Two girls read the Book of Mormon. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In John 14:26, we are reminded that “the Holy Ghost ... [can] bring all things to [our] remembrance.” But for something to be brought back to our minds, it must first be placed there. Memorization creates a reservoir of truth that the Spirit can draw upon to provide comfort, guidance and answers to prayers.

This principle was brought into clear focus to my wife and me while serving as mission leaders in the France Paris Mission. We were inspired by the example set by two of our sister missionaries — Lucy Zenger and Eden Taylor — who memorized “The Living Christ” in French, and we invited all of the missionaries to accept that challenge. We witnessed so many miracles as a result, including increased mission unity, more powerful teaching and deeper testimonies of the Savior.

Left, Sister Lucy Zenger and Sister Eden Taylor have their photo taken while serving in the France Paris Mission. The two missionaries memorized "The Living Christ" in the French language. | Provided by Michael Hansen

In a message celebrating the 25th anniversary of “The Living Christ,” President Russell M. Nelson wrote: “Over the last quarter century this testimony has been read, studied and even memorized by countless disciples of Jesus Christ. My study of this testimony increases my desire, every day, to be more like Him.”

The scripture I memorized as a deacon so many years ago continues to bless me today, offering inspiration and reminding me of God’s promises. Those same promises and blessings are available to the youth of today. By making scripture memorization a priority, they can carry the Light of Christ with them wherever they go. The words they memorize today will be the foundation of their faith tomorrow, guiding them throughout their lives and drawing them ever closer to the Savior.

