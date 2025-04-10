A woman smiles as she uses her cellphone. Since its introduction in 2010, the Member Tools app has evolved from a simple digital directory into a resource that supports Church members and leaders.

In the October 2024 general conference, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of four divinely appointed responsibilities: living the gospel of Jesus Christ, caring for those in need, inviting all to receive the gospel and uniting families for eternity.

A tool designed to assist in these efforts is available for members’ mobile devices. Since its launch in 2010, the Member Tools app has expanded to include tools that help Church members and leaders fulfill callings and minister more effectively, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“Originally this app was only a directory of the members, and that was very helpful to all the members, and it still is,” said Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé in a video on the About Member Tools app page on ChurchofJesuChrist.org. “But we’ve added, over time, more features with the intent of simplifying the work of local leaders and giving them easy access to the information that is important for them.”

Developers are continually improving features of the app based on research and feedback for a global Church with diverse needs and levels of experience. However, Justin Krebs, Member Tools product manager, told Church News only about 11% of the 17 million members of the Church are active users.

“The app continues to grow in usage, but a barrier to adoption is awareness of the app outside the U.S.,” Krebs said, noting that limited access to mobile devices in developing countries is also a consideration.

The Member Tool app assists members and leaders in their duties and responsibilities. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Many members may not be aware of the features now available or how these tools can support their gospel living. Here’s an overview of what the app offers and how these features support the Church’s core purposes.

Features aimed to empower members

• Profile: Update contact details, visibility settings and household photos. A Melchizedek Priesthood holder can view his priesthood line of authority.

• Directory: View contact information and photos of ward and stake members. A sorting feature has been added to allow members to sort by birthday, making it easier to reach out on special days.

• Organizations: View ward and stake callings, organized by group.

• Calendar: Stay up to date with ward and stake events. Invite friends of the Church to public events.

• Groups: Create custom lists for communicating with members.

• Meetinghouses: Find nearby chapels, sacrament meeting times and leader contact information.

The calendar tool gives access to the events schedule in a member's assigned buildings. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

• Missionary: View missionaries assigned to or serving from members’ local areas. Share contact info with a friend and help connect them with missionaries.

• Temple and family history: See assigned and nearby temples, find family names through Ordinances Ready, schedule temple worship and submit names of those in need to the temple prayer roll.

• “Come, Follow Me,” Handbook and Callings, and JustServe: These links help members study the gospel, understand their callings and responsibilities and find more ways to serve.

Features for leaders and clerks

• Reports: View and update membership reports, including attendance tracking.

• Ministering: Helping leaders oversee and support caring efforts in units, leaders can view and record ministering interviews and assignments.

• Finance: Submit payment requests and approve expenses.

• Temple recommend management: Bishoprics and stake presidencies can issue and activate recommends directly from the app.

Record keeping and tracking can be done efficiently through the Member Tools app. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

• Manage records: Bishops, clerks and branch leaders can update ordinances and move records.

• Actions and messages: View messages and tasks from Church headquarters and area offices.

• Home: Customize the app layout by changing the order, size and color of feature tiles.

User preference options allow members to personalize their app. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

• Settings: Select a light or dark theme, manage photo preferences and choose contact detail visibility.

• Help: View frequently asked questions, learn about new features and send feedback.

• Sync: Keep the app up to date by turning on automatic syncing or refreshing manually.

Ongoing improvements

As new updates are released in the next few years, Member Tools and the leadership website Leader and Clerk Resources will be integrated into one and rebranded “Member and Leader Tools” both in the app and online, offering a more unified, intuitive experience, according to information on About Member Tools. These improvements are designed to support members worldwide in their callings and covenants, making essential tools more accessible.

Whether a youth preparing for the temple, a Relief Society president organizing ministering efforts or a missionary sharing the gospel with a friend, the Member Tools app is built to help members succeed in their divinely appointed responsibilities.

Learn more about upcoming features in the Member Tools app and find a link for download for iOS and Android devices here.