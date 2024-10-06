Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference about the days never to be forgotten in the coming decade of the Church’s history. The following is a summary of what he said.
Elder Stevenson’s talk summary
Events over the next 10 years will result “in extraordinary opportunities to serve, to unite with members and friends, and to introduce The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to more people than ever before.”
An unprecedented number of temple open houses and dedications will take place. “Imagine tens of millions of you and your friends walking through a house of the Lord.”
2030 will bring opportunities to commemorate the bicentennial of the Church’s organization. This will allow people to “come and see.”
People will flood Salt Lake City for the 2034 Winter Olympics. The eyes of the world will be on the Church and its members who volunteer and serve.
Youth and young adults will be empowered over the next decade as they participate in four divinely appointed responsibilities:
- Live the gospel of Jesus Christ.
- Care for those in need.
- Invite all to receive the gospel.
- Unite families for eternity.
“You will discover and experience bounteous celestial blessings and receive a witness that God hears you, knows you and loves you. You will experience days never to be forgotten.”
Notable quotes
“These upcoming moments will provide members of the Church everywhere with increased opportunities to share the glad tidings of the gospel of Jesus Christ through word and deed, a decade never to be forgotten.”
“This message of the glad tidings of the gospel of Jesus Christ is the most important message on earth.”
“As we enter this coming decade of unprecedented moments, may we share glad tidings through the simple activities of living, caring, inviting and uniting.”
Who is Elder Stevenson?
- Elder Gary E. Stevenson was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He had been serving as the presiding bishop since 2012.
- Elder Stevenson has lived more than nine years in Japan — first as a missionary serving in the Japan Fukuoka Mission, then as president of the Japan Nagoya Mission from 2004 to 2007, and as area president of the Church’s Asia North Area from 2008 to 2012. In 2016, he joined President Russell M. Nelson, who dedicated the Sapporo Japan Temple, and later accompanied President Henry B. Eyring as he rededicated the Tokyo Japan Temple in 2022.
- He met his wife, Sister Lesa Jean Higley Stevenson, at Utah State University. The couple married Aug. 20, 1979, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple and are the parents of four sons.
What has Elder Stevenson done recently?
- In April 2024 general conference, Elder Stevenson invited members to bridge the two great commandments, just as two towers of a bridge depend on each other for support.
- During Ensign College commencement in April, Elder Stevenson shared four metaphorical flags, or ensigns, for graduates to raise as they continue their education or begin their professional careers.
- Inspired by the spirit of Filipino youth during a cultural celebration in Manila, Philippines, in May 2024, Elder Stevenson invited youth to become disciples of Jesus Christ.
- In August 2024, Elder Stevenson spoke via broadcast to young adults in Idaho, Illinois and Canada; he invited listeners to be peacemakers and build bridges of understanding.
