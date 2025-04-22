Latter-day Saint and former BYU runner Conner Mantz finishes fourth in Boston Marathon

Former BYU runner Conner Mantz, of the United States, crosses the finish line in fourth place during the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. Mantz was the top American finisher.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and former Brigham Young University runner was the top American finisher in the Boston Marathon.

Conner Mantz ran the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 8 seconds to finish in fourth place — the highest finish by an American since 2017 and the second-fastest time ever by an American, according to RunnersWorld.com — on Monday, April 21.

Mantz was also one of three BYU alums to finish among the top seven in the race. He was joined by fellow BYU alums Rory Linkletter, who finished in sixth place with 2:07:02, and Clayton Young, who was seventh with a time of 2:07:04.

Conner Mantz practices at the BYU track in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Mantz, former BYU NCAA champion, competed in the New York half marathon and finished in 59 minutes, 15 seconds as the top American finisher. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Kenya’s John Korir won the men’s race in 2:04:45.

Sharon Lokedi, also of Kenya, outran two-time defending champion Hellen Obiri to win the women’s race in 2:17:22 — a new course record.

In the men’s race, Alphonce Felix Simbu of Tanzania and Cybrian Kotut of Kenya were shoulder-to-shoulder down the stretch and both crossed in 2:05:04. The photo review revealed Simbu was second and Kotut third.

Mantz, 28, was in contention for a spot on the podium as he sprinted the final mile down Boylston Street flanked by Simbu and Kotut, but the two runners pulled away down the stretch.

“I made my hard move, and they responded as if I wasn’t there making a move. So it was a little bit humbling,” Mantz told ESPN.com. “Missing it and getting outkicked for the last 300 meters is a little bitter. It’s still probably the best race I’ve had.”

Conner Mantz, of the United States, top right, chases Alphonce Felix Simbu, left, and Cybrian Kotut towards the finish line during the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. | AP

Although he came up short of the podium, Mantz told news media his performance gives him confidence for the future.

“I think going forward, this is a race I can win,” he said. “I made some big progress. ... It was a race that I improved a lot. Two years ago, John Korir was ninth, I believe, and we ran a lot of that race together. Seeing him win it this year gives me some confidence for years in the future.”

Mantz and Young, friends and training partners, came in eight and ninth place respectively in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Linkletter ran for Team Canada and finished in 47th.

Rory Linkletter leads the pack during the men's 5,000m at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Track Championships in College Station, Texas. | Nate Edwards, BYU Photo

Mantz, a two-time NCAA cross country champion from Smithfield, Utah, served in the Ghana Accra West Mission.

Young, of American Fork, Utah, served in the North Carolina Raleigh Mission, Spanish-speaking.

“There were moments when I felt like I couldn’t make it,” Young told RunnersWorld.com. “At 20, you could say I was pretty broke.” His right calf had started to tighten up. Yet Young was able to move from 10th at 35K (21.7 miles) to seventh at the finish. “It feels nice to cross that line and know I gave it everything I had,” he said.

Conner Mantz, left, and Clayton Young, right, pose with coach Ed Eyestone after the Boston Marathon Monday, April 21, 2025. | Provided by Ed Eyestone