Latter-day Saints in Wales commemorate the 25th anniversary of ‘The Living Christ’

Devotional attendees watch a video of young adults sharing their testimony of "The Living Christ" in Cardiff, Wales, on April 13, 2025.

Two millennia ago, Jesus Christ entered the holy city of Jerusalem, welcomed by crowds waving palm leaves and laying down branches and cloaks before Him (Matthew 21:1–11; John 12:27–36). That triumphal entry marked the beginning of His final week in mortality — a week now known as Holy Week.

Devotional attendees watch a video about Christ's triumphal entry in Wales on April 13, 2025. | Provided by Rhiannon Deamer

Today, Latter-day Saints around the world not only remember those sacred events but also seek to draw closer to Christ through modern expressions of faith.

One of those expressions came in the year 2000, when the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published “The Living Christ: The Testimony of the Apostles.”

“As you seek to learn more about Jesus Christ, I urge you to study ‘The Living Christ,’” taught President Russell M. Nelson, affirming the importance of this modern witness of the Savior.

Now, 25 years after the document was released, Latter-day Saints in Cwmbran, Wales, have found power and meaning in its words. In a stake devotional held on Palm Sunday, members gathered not simply to commemorate Easter but to center their celebration on “The Living Christ.”

Primary children sing at Palm Sunday celebration in Cardiff, Wales, on April 13, 2025. | Provided by Rhiannon Deamer

The evening included music, scripture, personal testimony and a unique video created by young adults in the stake.

Primary children from the Cwmbran Ward performed a rendition of “I Will Walk with Jesus,” and the congregation joined together in other hymns and reflection. Youth greeted guests at the door with smiles and “religious greetings, common Easter greetings and funny Easter puns,” and families came together to begin their Easter week focused on the Savior.

“It was nice to bring a smile to each of their faces,” said Matthew Gilmour, a youth who helped welcome attendees.

His brother, Caleb Gilmour, said that he “really loved the opportunity to sing ‘I Will Walk with Jesus,’” adding that he loves the song.

Their brother, Arthur Gilmour, said simply, “It was my favorite evening.”

Katie Gilmour speaks at the devotional on April 13, 2025, in the Cardiff Wales Stake. | Provided by Rhiannon Deamer

But for many, the heart of the devotional was a video project organized and produced by the stake’s young adults.

The video featured individuals sharing thoughts and testimonies about “The Living Christ” — a project that became both a public testimony and a private spiritual journey. In preparation for the video, many young adults memorized “The Living Christ.”

“I loved taking part in our stake’s celebration of ‘The Living Christ’; I think it made this Easter so special,” said Soriah Orekan. “As young adults, we put together a video to share with the stake, talking about how ”The Living Christ” makes us feel. This experience was a beautiful one; not only is it great to hear and encourage each other’s testimonies to grow, it helped me feel the love of the Savior and the joy of His life.”

Orekan said she loved being able to watch the video of her and her peers, “Watching it put an immediate smile on my face. ... The Spirit definitely shone through in the video.”

For others in the stake, the evening was more than just an activity. It became a moment to turn toward the Savior Himself.

“Easter is such a special celebration of our Savior’s love and sacrifice,” said Helen Hutchinson. “Our stake Palm Sunday Easter celebration was a lovely start to the Holy Week. Focusing the presentation on ‘The Living Christ’ proclamation was a unique way of honoring and remembering our Savior’s love, life and sacrifice. It was a lovely prelude to our own family devotions that week.”

Though the event took place on Palm Sunday, its focus was more than an Easter-season event. It became a testimony of Jesus Christ — of His death and Resurrection and, most important, of His ongoing reality as the Living Christ.

Orekan said, “Overall, it was such a wonderful evening and such an uplifting part of my Easter week.”

The triumphal entry that began long ago with palm branches and praises continues today in word, in song and in testimony. For members of the Cwmbran Wales Stake, “The Living Christ” is not just a declaration from prophets and apostles. It is now a declaration of their own discipleship.