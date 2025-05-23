Additions to Gospel Topics and Questions discuss financial administration, temples and peacemaking

The Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple, dedicated Jan. 14, 2024, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Three new pages in Gospel Topics and Questions answer questions about financial administration, temples and peacemaking.

Three pages have been added to the Gospel Topics and Questions section of the Gospel Library app and ChurchofJesusChrist.org, providing answers about Church financial administration, temples and peacemaking.

According to a May 22 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the new pages address the following topics:

An infographic available on the webpage "How the Church Uses Donations and Financial Reserves" shows Church numbers of congregations, locations and countries. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Church Financial Administration’

The new page about Church financial administration includes information about principles governing finances for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This includes answers to questions like “Why does the Church spend so much money on temples?,” “How much does the Church spend on humanitarian efforts?” and “Do Church leaders receive financial support?”

According to the page’s introduction, the Church of Jesus Christ “was organized to help God’s children come unto Christ and to assist in God’s work of salvation and exaltation.” This divine work is divided into four parts:

Living the gospel of Jesus Christ. Caring for those in need. Inviting all to receive the gospel. Uniting families for eternity.

To accomplish this work, “God has commanded His children to live the law of tithing,” as recorded in Doctrine and Covenants 119:3-4, notes the page.

It continues, “As the Church follows long-established, scriptural principles, it will have the funds needed to continue to grow throughout the world and bless all of Heavenly Father’s children as we prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.”

An infographic available on the webpage "How the Church Uses Donations and Financial Reserves" shows the four core missions in God’s work of salvation and exaltation. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Along with this addition in Topics and Questions was released a webpage detailing “How the Church Uses Donations and Financial Reserves.” It shows how the Church carries out the four core missions in God’s work, providing infographics and statistics.

According to the news release, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé said that “as we strive to fulfill the Church’s four divine missions, we recognize the sacred stewardship we have to responsibly use donations from our members.”

He added, “Donations and the Church financial reserves are used with prayerful consideration to best accomplish these eternal purposes and bless the lives of God’s children everywhere.”

The Hamilton New Zealand Temple in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

‘Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’

The second addition to Topics and Questions explains the purpose of temples of the Church, as well as related information on ordinances, covenants and the temple garment.

It answers questions like “Why do Latter-day Saints get baptized for their deceased ancestors?,” “Why can temple worship seem more ceremonial in nature than other Church experiences?” and “Why have there been some adjustments to temple procedures and ceremonies over time?”

The introduction explains that “throughout time, God has commanded His children to build temples. Each temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a house of the Lord. In the Lord’s house, Church members participate in sacred ceremonies, called ordinances, that bring them closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and prepare them to receive eternal blessings.”

Explaining the Church’s emphasis on the house of the Lord, the page says, “The Church of Jesus Christ dedicates time, effort and resources to building temples around the world because temples are essential to Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation.”

President Russell M. Nelson speaks in a video shared to social media on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. The video features selections from his April 2023 general conference talk “Peacemakers Needed.” | Screenshot from Facebook

‘Religion vs. Violence’

The third added section addresses how followers of Jesus Christ can be peacemakers despite living in an often-violent world.

This page answers questions like “How do we make sense of instances of violence in the scriptures?,” “What is the Church’s position on war and military service?” and “Are religious people more likely to be violent?”

According to the introduction, “Latter-day Saints strive to be peacemakers. They aspire to the Savior’s high standard to ‘love your enemies’ (Matthew 5:44).” It adds that “while specific situations vary, for Latter-day Saints, peace is always a priority.”

Members strive to follow Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints strives for peace, unity and healing through the Atonement of Jesus Christ. When a member of the Church commits a violent crime, he or she is acting against the teachings of Jesus Christ and His Church.”

5 guiding principles for seeking answers

The Church has offered five guiding principles for those seeking answers to questions on these and other topics:

For people helping others with their questions, Church resources encourage to respond with love, listen with humility, trust in the Lord, nourish one’s own faith and assist others throughout their journey.