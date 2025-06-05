Anaheim California Stake strengthens testimonies of the house of the Lord during ‘Trek to the Temple’

Members and friends of the Anaheim California Stake take a group photo in front of the Yorba Linda California Temple on Saturday, May 17, 2025, after a 7-mile "Trek to the Temple" activity.

Members of the Anaheim California Stake walked, ran, biked and drove 7 miles to the site of the Yorba Linda California Temple in a “Trek to the Temple” event.

Through the planning, execution and reflection of the Saturday, May 17, event, the stake has seen miracles and increased spiritual momentum, said stake President Scott D. Hicken.

“I have learned that we can still do hard things — and that we can expect miracles when the Lord is included in our efforts,” he said. “This activity created incredible momentum for the Anaheim Stake and strengthened our focus on getting to the temple.”

About 250 people took part, including members of the stake and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern California city.

Strengthening the desire for all to be at the temple

Coordinating such a large group took a lot of work. Many assignments had to be fulfilled to make the trek possible, and it became a unified group effort, President Hicken said.

Bishoprics from the six units in the stake — the Harbor Ward, Lampson Ward (Tongan), Lincoln Ward, Loara Ward (Samoan), Stanford Branch (Samoan) and Westmont Ward — were stationed along the route, offering water, refreshments and words of encouragement. Carpools were arranged for those unable to walk or bike the 7 miles.

Leaders from the Stanford Branch (Samoan) in the Anaheim California Stake encourage walkers and bikers as they travel from Anaheim to Yorba Linda, California, in a "Trek to the Temple" activity on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Provided by the Anaheim California Stake

“Our ‘Trek to the Temple’ strengthened our desire to ensure everyone could participate. We didn’t want to leave a single soul behind,” President Hicken said. “This experience helped us better understand the deep longing we might feel if our loved ones were unable to make it to the temple to receive the sacred covenants that bind us to our families.”

Christy Smith, Harbor Ward Relief Society president, said the trek helped members of the stake feel closer to each other.

“But more importantly, I’m grateful for the opportunity to teach my children how important the temple is, and I’ve loved seeing them get excited to watch it getting closer to being done,” she said. “I also pray that this will inspire those who haven’t been to the temple, or haven’t been in a while, to do whatever they need to get a temple recommend so they can enjoy the blessings available there.”

Members of the Anaheim California Stake gather at the Yorba Linda California Temple site on Saturday, May 17, 2025, after a "Trek to the Temple" activity where people of all abilities made the 7-mile journey. | Provided by the Anaheim California Stake

President Hicken said a stake goal is to help every member get to the temple. Stake and ward leaders have placed special emphasis on encouraging the newest members and the youth to serve in the house of the Lord.

“We witness a mighty change of heart in those who go — they become more humble, more Christlike and more eager to serve others,” he said.

Related Story Ground broken for second temple in Orange County: The Yorba Linda California Temple

A special spirit and unity

The weekend before the trek, temperatures in Anaheim soared into the 90s with sunny skies. But President Hicken said the Lord blessed them with a significant shift in weather — cloud cover and a high of just 64 degrees on Saturday, May 17.

Kelli Price, the stake communication director, said, “It was a lovely day in every way.”

As those biking and walking left the Rio Vista building — home to the Lincoln Ward — she said she could see their excitement and a little trepidation at the task they were undertaking.

Members of the Anaheim California Stake prepare to start biking to the Yorba Linda California Temple site on Saturday, May 17, 2025, for a "Trek to the Temple" activity. | Provided by the Anaheim California Stake

“I imagine their feelings were similar to our early pioneers,” Price said. “There was a special spirit as the group gathered in front of the temple site. You could feel the unity that visiting the temple brings to those who go there.”

The groundbreaking for the Yorba Linda temple was held on June 18, 2022. It was announced as a new-temple location during April 2021 general conference by President Russell M. Nelson.

Temple construction continued the day of the stake’s trek, and when people started to arrive in front, a worker on the boom lift made eye contact with President Hicken and lowered the boom as the group took a photo.

Members and friends of the Anaheim California Stake take a photo in front of the Yorba Linda California Temple construction site after a 7-mile "Trek to the Temple" activity on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Derick Wolsleger

Carolina Sio from the Harbor Ward said the trek was remarkable and inspiring.

“Witnessing the Saints of the Anaheim Stake, whether walking, biking or pushing through challenging stretches, was heartwarming,” Sio said. “Their collective determination and unity to reach the house of the Lord made the event a truly motivating and joyful experience.”

Tim Tabor called it “a wonderful outward expression of our inward commitment in our journey to the house of the Lord.”

A sign encourages a carpool to keep trekking to the Yorba Linda California Temple on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The activity involved around 250 members and friends of the Anaheim California Stake. | Provided by the Anaheim California Stake

Richard Brown of the Loara Ward (Samoan) was in the last group to arrive. “The trek was physically challenging and was spiritually uplifting as well, especially the opportunity to experience it with my teenage son.”

Kassi Ydris said: “Even though we were the last in the group to get there, it was worth it. It took us more than three hours, but I felt closer to Heavenly Father and my Savior and had a great feeling of accomplishment.”

Stake members currently worship in the Newport Beach California Temple, which was dedicated in 2005. President Hicken said they recognize it is a blessing to have another temple being built in the county.

“We can’t wait for the open house to begin so we can invite everyone we know to come and see the house of the Lord.”

Related Story Church releases new rendering for Yorba Linda California Temple

Youth from the Anaheim California Stake take a photo in front of the Yorba Linda California Temple after a 7-mile "Trek to the Temple" walking and biking activity on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Provided by the Anaheim California Stake