‘He is always there for me’: Young men around the world bear testimonies of Christ and His priesthood

From campfire testimonies in New Zealand to sacrament duties in Samoa, teenage boys in the Church’s Pacific Area testified of Jesus Christ and His priesthood as the Young Men organization turned 150.

‘Jesus Christ is my Savior and Redeemer’

Sky Tsui poses for a photo inside of a Church meetinghouse in Melbourne, Australia, in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sixteen-year-old Sky Tsui, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, summed up his testimony simply: “Jesus Christ is my Savior and Redeemer, and He is always there for me and supports me.”

For Sky, the Young Men program means connection, friendship and a shared purpose to follow Christ.

“I love the Young Men organization because it means great friendships and working together with other young men to serve others,” he said.

That spirit of brotherhood and purpose is echoed throughout the Pacific, reported the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

‘I have a greater responsibility’

Ovadya Gensan Fou Falefatu holds a certificate for Primary advancement in Apia, Samoa, in January 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ovadya Gensan Fou Falefatu, 13, from Apia, Samoa, recently had the opportunity to speak in a stake conference — an experience that deepened his sense of divine responsibility.

“During preparations of my talk, I came to realize how sacred my role is as a deacon in the Aaronic Priesthood,” he said. “I have a greater responsibility in building the kingdom of God here on earth.”

For Ovadya, administering the sacrament isn’t just a Sunday routine — he explained that it’s his favorite part of being a young man in the Church.

‘My testimony is strengthened as I spread the gospel’

Simon Anderson, left, Oliver Anderson, right, brothers in Aukland, New Zealand, pose for a photo in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Auckland, New Zealand, brothers Oliver Anderson, 14, and Simon Anderson, 12, have found faith through fellowship. Oliver remembered how his quorum helped him feel at home after moving.

When Oliver started participating in the Young Men program, “it felt great to be included in a quorum,” he said, adding: “Right away, I was invited to join a temple trip where I made friends.”

Now, both brothers look for ways to serve. They volunteered at the Auckland New Zealand Temple open house earlier this year, welcoming thousands of guests to the house of the Lord.

“My testimony is strengthened as I spread the gospel,” Oliver said. “I like to invite my friends to activities. They don’t always come, but it still strengthens my faith.”

For Simon, youth gatherings are more than just fun times with friends, it’s a safe space where he can feel the Spirit.

“I like that we have activities every week, they are a great way to have fun in a good environment. Some of my best friends I have met through Young Men’s,” he said, adding: “During a youth campout, we had a testimony meeting around the campfire. I really felt the Spirit there.”

‘The priesthood has blessed my life’

Their testimonies echo the feelings shared by young men in a worldwide broadcast commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Young Men organization and the restoration of the Aaronic Priesthood.

In the video, filmed at the Priesthood Restoration Site in Pennsylvania, five young priesthood holders accompanied Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund as they discussed the Aaronic Priesthood restoration. There, in Oakland Township, Pennsylvania, the majority of the Book of Mormon was translated, Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery received the Aaronic Priesthood, and the first baptisms of this dispensation were performed.

One of the young men, Spencer Young, testified plainly: “God is real and that His power is real.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, right, speak with Spencer Young and Joshua Winkel in a video commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Young Men organization filmed at the Priesthood Restoration Site in Oakland Township, Pennsylvania in May 2025. | Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Another, Joshua Winkel, admitted, “I’ve always taken the story of the priesthood restoration for granted.”

He continued though, adding, “But throughout today, I’ve really realized how much the priesthood has affected, changed and blessed my life.”

They spoke of their experiences performing baptisms for the dead, administering the sacrament, preparing for missions and trying to live worthily each day.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, right, speak with (left to right) Spencer Young, Preston Melton, Joshua Winkel, Juan David Carpintero and Sawyer Smith in a video commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Young Men organization filmed at the Priesthood Restoration Site in Oakland Township, Pennsylvania in May 2025. | Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Be who we should be’

At the conclusion of the broadcast, Elder Andersen bore apostolic witness and extended an invitation to the young men of the world.

“You are here to bear up the priesthood and to hold up the kingdom of God. … Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God," he said, adding: “He is coming again. We of the priesthood must take on our responsibility, our covenants and be who we should be.”

The young men of the Church — across Samoa, Australia, New Zealand and beyond — are witnessing of Christ, striving to fulfill priesthood responsibilities and stepping into their roles of discipleship. One campfire, one invitation, one talk, one testimony at a time.

The Young Men organization may be 150 years old, but the testimonies being shared by its members are just beginning to shape the future of the Church and the world.