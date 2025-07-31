Statue of the Prophet Joseph Smith at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has added three new pages to the Gospel Topics and Questions section of the Gospel Library and ChurchofJesusChrist.org to help provide answers to important questions.

News of the update was first posted Wednesday, July 30, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The three new pages provide more information and resources for learning about the following topics:

Book of Mormon translation

The page on the translation of the Book of Mormon reads: “The Book of Mormon came to us through a series of miraculous events. It is the translation of an ancient record engraved on plates that was preserved for centuries and entrusted to Joseph Smith by an angel named Moroni. The translation was accomplished not using traditional methods but by divine revelation.”

Detail from a page of the original Book of Mormon manuscript containing the departure of Lehi’s family from Jerusalem (1 Nephi 2). | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The page provides an overview, links to related study guides and addresses a list of questions, including:

What did Joseph Smith mean when he said he “translated” the Book of Mormon?

What do we know about Joseph Smith’s use of the interpreters and seer stone in translating the Book of Mormon?

What role did the gold plates play in translation of the Book of Mormon?

Are the testimonies of the Book of Mormon witnesses reliable?

What revisions did Joseph Smith make to the Book of Mormon text after it was published?

How can I know for myself that the Book of Mormon is true?

An image from the video “A Day for the Eternities” depicts Joseph Smith translating the Book of Mormon, dictating the text to his scribe, Oliver Cowdery. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his October 2017 general conference talk, “The Book of Mormon: What Would Your Life Be Like Without it?”, President Russell M. Nelson said: “I testify that Joseph Smith was and is the Prophet of this last dispensation. It was he who, through the gift and power of God, translated this holy book. This is the book that will help to prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord."

He continued: “I testify with my whole soul that in a most miraculous and singular way, the Book of Mormon teaches us of Jesus Christ and His gospel.”

Joseph Smith’s character

Joseph Smith acknowledged his imperfections and sought forgiveness through prayer whenever he felt he had fallen short.

The new page on Joseph Smith’s character reads, “God has always worked through imperfect servants to accomplish His work, raising them up and strengthening them as they do His will. This was certainly true of Joseph Smith.”

An actor portraying Joseph Smith holds the gold plates in a scene from the new historical docudrama, "Joseph Smith: American Prophet." | WETA/Excel Entertainment

The page provides an overview, links to related study guides and addresses a list of questions, including:

What kind of a man was Joseph Smith?

What did Joseph’s contemporaries say about his character?

Can a person with flaws, as Joseph Smith had, still be a prophet?

Was Joseph Smith ever convicted of illegal activities?

Did Joseph Smith pay his debts?

Did Joseph Smith exercise undue political power in Nauvoo?

How do I know that Joseph Smith really said the statements that are attributed to him?

Speaking at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in June, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, acknowledged not personally meeting Joseph Smith, but “I feel I know him, and I love him through what he revealed and taught.”

President Oaks continued: “In this life, Joseph Smith accomplished more than any mortal man could have accomplished in so short a time. The only possible explanation is heavenly help. … I testify of the calling of the Prophet Joseph Smith.”

Related Story Why a testimony of Joseph Smith is vital to missionary work, President Oaks explains to new mission leaders

Plural marriage

The practice of plural marriage was a principle taught by the Church from the early 1840s until around 1890, following a revelation received by the Prophet Joseph Smith.

“The Bible and the Book of Mormon teach that monogamy is God’s standard for marriage unless He declares otherwise,” the new page reads.

The page provides an overview and addresses a list of questions, including:

Do members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints practice plural marriage today?

Will there be unwanted marriage arrangements in the next life?

Does the Church teach that plural marriage is required for exaltation?

Why did the Church teach and practice plural marriage in the 19th century?

What did Emma Smith know about Joseph’s practice of plural marriage?

Handwritten copy of the statement given by Lorenzo Snow in general conference proposing acceptance of the Manifesto as issued by Wilford Woodruff to abandon polygamy. It was written on Central States Mission stationery during Samuel O. Bennion’s tenure as president of the mission from 1906 to 1934. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“[Plural marriage] required faith and sacrifice from both men and women,” the page says. “It was also a cause of significant opposition for many years. And yet the Saints were committed to keeping God’s commands and trusted that God would bless them for their obedience. Eventually, the Lord directed the Saints to discontinue the practice.”

In March, the Church added new three pages on the topics:

Updates in 2024 included the role of prophets, the origins of the Book of Abraham, the importance of the Lord’s Church and the multiple accounts of Joseph Smith’s First Vision.

5 guiding principles

The Church offers five guiding principles to assist individuals find answers to questions on these and other topics.

For those who wish to assist others with their questions, Church resources recommend responding with love, listening with humility, trusting in the Lord, nurturing your own faith and supporting others throughout their journey.