Primary children invited to watch September Friend to Friend with Elder Kearon and Primary general presidency

Friend to Friend broadcast on Sept. 6 to feature Elder Patrick Kearon and will teach children about their capacity to share Jesus’ love through service

Elder Patrick Kearon and Sister Jennifer Kearon visit with children at the Maa Elementary School in Davao, Philippines, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, visit with children at the Maa Elementary School in Davao, Philippines, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mary Richards
By Mary Richards
Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News

The next Friend to Friend event from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for parents, leaders, children and their friends will be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The broadcast will feature Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, and will be hosted by the Primary general presidency, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The episode will include fun, engaging content made just for kids — with stories from children in the Philippines, New Zealand, Texas, Mexico and Alabama; inspirational messages; music; and a visit from Louie the Toucan. The episode can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about the gospel of Jesus Christ.

How to watch the September 2025 Friend to Friend

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, right, welcome children to the Friend to Friend broadcast on Feb. 15, 2025.
Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, right, welcome children to the Friend to Friend broadcast on Feb. 15, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

The Friend to Friend broadcast will be available beginning Saturday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time on the following channels:

After the broadcast, it will be available with previous Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Gospel Library for viewing at anytime. Children can watch with their families, in Primary or individually.

This episode will also be available in the Gospel Library in Albanian, ASL, Cantonese, Czech, Danish, descriptive audio, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Ukrainian.

Candle craft

The September Friend to Friend will also include a craft. To participate, gather these supplies in advance:

  • Paper
  • Scissors
  • Crayons or markers
  • Tape or glue
Directions for a candle craft that will be featured in the September 2025 Friend to Friend broadcast.
Directions for a candle craft that will be featured in the September 2025 Friend to Friend broadcast. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Previous Friend to Friend episodes

