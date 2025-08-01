Primary children invited to watch September Friend to Friend with Elder Kearon and Primary general presidency

The next Friend to Friend event from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for parents, leaders, children and their friends will be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6.
The broadcast will feature Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, and will be hosted by the Primary general presidency, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The episode will include fun, engaging content made just for kids — with stories from children in the Philippines, New Zealand, Texas, Mexico and Alabama; inspirational messages; music; and a visit from Louie the Toucan. The episode can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about the gospel of Jesus Christ.
How to watch the September 2025 Friend to Friend
The Friend to Friend broadcast will be available beginning Saturday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time on the following channels:
- Gospel for Kids YouTube (English)
- El Evangelio para niños YouTube (Spanish)
- Evangelho para Crianças YouTube (Portuguese)
- L’Evangile pour les enfants YouTube (French)
- Gospel Stream app (English, Spanish, Portuguese and French; download the app on Apple Mobile, Apple TV, Google Play, Google TV, Roku and Amazon Fire Devices)
- ChurchofJesusChrist.org (American Sign Language, Cantonese, Cebuano, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan)
- BYUtv
After the broadcast, it will be available with previous Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Gospel Library for viewing at anytime. Children can watch with their families, in Primary or individually.
This episode will also be available in the Gospel Library in Albanian, ASL, Cantonese, Czech, Danish, descriptive audio, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Ukrainian.
Candle craft
The September Friend to Friend will also include a craft. To participate, gather these supplies in advance:
- Paper
- Scissors
- Crayons or markers
- Tape or glue
