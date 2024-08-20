Read coverage of BYU Education Week 2024

People move between classes as they attend Education Week at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Since 1922, Brigham Young University has hosted an annual event offering presentations and classes to strengthen an individual’s testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and contribute to the “balanced development of the total person” (from BYU’s mission statement).

Now known as Education Week, the five-day program kicked off Monday, Aug. 19 and concludes Friday, Aug. 23. It features hundreds of presenters teaching more than 1,000 classes. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will give a keynote address on Tuesday, with other classes offered by the Primary, Relief Society, Young Women and Young Men general presidencies.

The theme for this year is found in Romans 12:2: “Be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.” The welcome note from Education Week administrators printed in this year’s schedule states, “Through the classes at Education Week, we encourage you to strengthen your testimony of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, to feel of Their grace, and to develop your various gifts and strive to be an influence on others.”

See below for links to Church News articles about BYU Education Week — to go to a specific article, simply click on the headline.

This page will be updated throughout the week.