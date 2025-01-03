2025 youth theme: What does it mean to ‘look unto Christ’? Here are 7 quotes from general conference

The 2025 youth theme “Look unto Christ” comes from a scripture that can help empower youth.

Doctrine and Covenants 6:36 states: “Look unto me in every thought; doubt not, fear not.”

This scripture can be particularly helpful for youth in times of doubt or fear, said Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman.

“He has overcome the world, including every doubt and fear,” President Freeman said of the Savior Jesus Christ. “If we look to Him, He will help us overcome ours.”

To Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, “look unto Christ” means to look to Him in the way one might look to a compass or landmark or road sign.

“Looking means little if we choose not to follow directions. We are truly looking to Him only when we are willing to follow His commandments,” President Lund said. “It is our hope that the youth of the Church will find peace by looking to Christ to know and keep His commandments.”

Several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have quoted or referenced Doctrine and Covenants 6:36 in their general conference messages to explain what it means to look to Christ and the blessings that come when individuals look to Him.

To help youth and youth leaders better understand the 2025 youth theme, here are seven quotes from general conference talks about looking to Christ.

1. Satan tries to block us from looking to Christ

“Too many people consider repentance as punishment — something to be avoided except in the most serious circumstances. But this feeling of being penalized is engendered by Satan. He tries to block us from looking to Jesus Christ, who stands with open arms, hoping and willing to heal, forgive, cleanse, strengthen, purify and sanctify us.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, “We Can Do Better and Be Better,” April 2019 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, wave to attendees at the close of the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 7, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

2. Looking to Christ helps everything align

“As we seek to purify our lives and look unto Christ in every thought, everything else begins to align. Life no longer feels like a long list of separate efforts held in tenuous balance. Over time, it all becomes one work. One joy. One holy purpose. It is the work of loving and serving God. It is loving and serving God’s children.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Our Heartfelt All,” April 2022 general conference

3. Look to the Savior to ‘return to the tree’

“If you desire to return to the tree and taste the fruit once again, begin by praying to your Heavenly Father. Believe in Jesus Christ and the power of His atoning sacrifice. I promise you that as you look to the Savior ‘in every thought’ (Doctrine and Covenants 6:36), the fruit of the tree will be yours once again, delicious to your taste, joyous to your soul, ‘the greatest of all the gifts of God’ (1 Nephi 15:36).”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Fruit,” October 2019 general conference

4. Thinking about Jesus brings clarity of mind

“Our personal connection to Jesus Christ will give us the courage and confidence to move forward amid people who do not respect our beliefs or who bully us. Christ invites us to keep Him in our thoughts constantly; He tells us, ‘Look unto me in every thought’ (Doctrine and Covenants 6:36). Thinking about the Savior gives us clarity of mind to make decisions, to act without fear and to say no to what is contrary to God’s teachings. When my day is difficult and I feel like I can’t take any more, thinking about Christ brings me peace and gives me hope.”

— Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, “Faithful to the End,” April 2024 general conference

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

5. Prayer can help dispel fear

“The Lord is with us, mindful of us and blessing us in ways only He can do. Prayer can call down the strength and the revelation that we need to center our thoughts on Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice. The Lord knew that at times we would feel fear. I have been there, and so have you, which is why the scriptures are replete with the Lord’s counsel: ‘Be of good cheer, and do not fear’ (Doctrine and Covenants 68:6). ‘Look unto me in every thought; doubt not, fear not’ (Doctrine and Covenants 6:36)."

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Be Not Troubled,” October 2018 general conference

6. ‘Hear Him’ in every thought

“I invite all of us to ‘hear Him’ in every thought and follow Him with all our heart in order to obtain the strength and courage to say, ‘No’ and ‘Get thee hence’ to all the things that might bring unhappiness into our life. If we do so, I promise that the Lord will send an added measure of His Holy Spirit to strengthen and comfort us and we may become individuals after the Lord’s own heart.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Seek Christ in Every Thought,” October 2020 general conference

7. Look to the Savior to overcome pride

“It is easy for our pride to come between us and eternal truth. When we don’t understand, we can pause, let our feelings settle and then choose how to respond. The Savior urged us to ‘look unto [Him] in every thought; doubt not, fear not’ (Doctrine and Covenants 6:36). When we focus on the Savior, our faith can start to overcome our concerns.”

— Elder David P. Homer, General Authority Seventy, “Trusting Our Father,” October 2024 general conference