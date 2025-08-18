Tanzanian Latter-day Saints pose for a photo in front of the Nairobi Kenya Temple on July 31, 2025.

For many members of the Arusha District in Tanzania, July 31 was a day they thought might never come — the day they would finally walk through the doors of the temple to make sacred covenants and perform saving and exalting ordinances for themselves and for their progenitors.

Tanzania is home to just over 5,000 members and one mission; the first stake there was created in January.

This temple visit was the second time in just a few months that hundreds of Tanzanian members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made the nearly five-hour journey to the Nairobi Kenya Temple.

The first was earlier this year, when many attended the temple open house on April 23. On that occasion, 537 individuals — including 101 orphans from Kenya who joined their group — had the opportunity to tour the new house of the Lord, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom. Also, joining the Tanzania group from Kenya was Charles Mulli, whose experiences as a homeless youth and later setting up a place for homeless children were part of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s 2024 Christmas concert, and some of his adopted children from Ndalani, Kenya.

Tanzanian members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pose for a photo with Elder Thierry Mutombo, General Authority Seventy, at the Nairobi Kenya Temple open house on April 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Buses from Tanzania parked outside of the Nairobi Kenya Temple on April 23, 2025.

On July 30, many of the Church members from Tanzania returned, traveling hours by bus across national borders — this time to perform ordinances in the house of the Lord, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Alan Jackson and Brenda Angle, both from the United States, helped organize transportation, lodging and meals. Twice now, their efforts have faced unexpected setbacks, yet each time the Lord provided a way forward.

“Satan will always throw out roadblocks to make it difficult to go to the temple,” Angle said.

A busload of Tanzanian Latter-day Saints travel to the Nairobi Kenya Temple on July 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Small miracles clear the way

Challenges arose even before the buses left. For five days, the immigration office in Tanzania could not process passports due to broken equipment. The machine was repaired at 7:30 p.m. the night before departure. A recent convert worked through the night to prepare documents for nearly every traveler, according to the Church’s news release. Thirteen were still unfinished when the group left, with hopes they would get them electronically before reaching the border. With no system in place to get the documents, they faced a three-hour delay at the border before everyone was cleared to continue to Nairobi.

One woman couldn’t find enough diapers for a baby that she cares for. The day before the trip, someone showed up and supplied her with enough to make the trip.

Doris Vitalis Riani, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shows her temple recommend after arriving at the Nairobi Kenya Temple on July 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rehema Nnko, a 20-year-old who joined the Church last year, had prepared to attend the temple open house in April but he missed the bus. Determined not to miss the temple trip this time, Angle personally went to his home so that they could go to the bus together. On the morning of departure, he discovered he had his temple recommend but was missing his passport and yellow fever card — both necessary to cross the border.

With no time to search, they had to leave without him. That evening, he found his documents, rushed to the highway and was picked up by the buses en route to Nairobi. This time, he entered the temple.

Tanzanian Latter-day Saints pose for a photo in front of the Christus statue at the Nairobi Kenya Temple on July 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Another Church member who made the journey was Stephen Masika Soi, once a well-known pastor in another denomination who felt like he was missing something. After study, he realized he needed priesthood power and authority. After discovering the restored gospel, he left his ministry and joined the Church. Leaving his ministry meant losing his only means of support.

While he looked for work, his wife and three children had to go live with her mother on the other side of Tanzania. For this trip, his wife was able to travel 20 hours by bus to join him at the temple. After eight months of separation, they were able to enter the temple together, reported Africa Newsroom.

An obstacle slows the temple trip from Tanzania to the Nairobi Kenya Temple on July 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Along the road, the buses were delayed again by a traffic accident blocking the highway. Every setback tested the travelers’ patience and faith.

‘I don’t want to leave’

On the morning of July 31, four buses carrying 99 excited members finally pulled up to the Nairobi Kenya Temple. Senior missionaries greeted them with smiles, waves, and arms opened wide before the Latter-day Saints entered the sacred building.

Tanzanian Latter-day Saints pose for a photo in front of the Nairobi Kenya Temple on July 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In one day, they performed 327 ordinances: 134 baptisms, 156 confirmations, 26 initiatories, 10 endowments and one family sealing.

When Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the temple, he prayed, “May Thy abundant blessings found within these walls be poured out upon all who shall enter herein, that they may feel the influence of Thy sweet Spirit and Thy tender, loving mercies in all that they do within this holy house.”

Latter-day Saints like Jerome Valerian, who recently received his mission call, acknowledged those feelings while in the temple.

“I wish I could just stay here,” he said.

Janeth Paulo Chang’a, who received her endowment, agreed, adding: “I feel so much peace, I don’t want to leave.”

Tanzanian Latter-day Saints pose for a photo in front of a Christus statue at the Nairobi Kenya Temple on July 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A group prepares to leave Tanzania for the Nairobi Kenya Temple on July 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Janeth Paulo Chang’a, right, and her sister Christina Paulo, left, pause for a photo at the Nairobi Kenya Temple on July 31, 2025. They were part of a group of Latter-day Saints from Tanzania who made the trip to the temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Latter-day Saint from Tanzania points to the temple in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints