NFL player Britain Covey featured in Church video

Los Angeles Rams' Britain Covey, left, returns a punt against Los Angeles Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.

Britain Covey, a wide receiver and punt returner for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, was featured in a Aug. 22 video shared by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In the video, Covey, a returned missionary who served in Chile, speaks about his relationship with God and how his faith helps him navigate the pressures of playing professional football.

“You learn pretty quickly in the NFL that to most people, your value is determined strictly by how you perform, and that adds to the pressure, and it can be difficult at times after a poor performance,” he said.

“That’s why I’m very grateful for my relationship with God. To God, I know that your value does not lie in your performance but rather in your existence. And if value is determined at all by how much someone is willing to pay for something, I just think about the price that Jesus Christ paid for you and paid for me and how important you are, always.”

Covey continued: “So the more I learn of Jesus Christ and try to apply His teachings with my family, the more I feel of His peace through the inevitable highs and lows of life.”

After a successful career at the University of Utah, Covey played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the Super Bowl earlier this year. In May, Covey signed with the Rams.

The same month, Covey was honored for his faith and community service by an interfaith organization in Philadelphia.