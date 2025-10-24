Preregistration for 2026 FSY conferences now open

Youth in on-cycle stakes in the United States and Canada can now preregister to attend 2026 For the Strength of Youth conferences.

Young women and young men of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States and Canada whose stakes are on-cycle to attend For the Strength of Youth conferences for the year 2026 can begin preregistration.

The Oct. 21 announcement was made on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

FSY is a large, five-day event that includes devotionals, classes and activities designed to help strengthen faith in Jesus Christ and help youth have fun as they learn to apply the gospel in all aspects of their lives. FSY conferences take place each year in locations around the world.

Nearly 120,000 youth attend FSY conferences in the U.S. and Canada each year. FSY conferences in the coming year will align with the 2026 youth theme, “Walk with Me,” inspired by Moses 6:34.

Each Latter-day Saint stake in the U.S. and Canada is assigned a cycle (even or odd years) to attend local sessions. View the stake assignment page to determine if a stake is on-cycle.

From left, Elder Isaac Wilkins, Elder Davin Avery, Sister Brittany Bylund, Sister Emma Benson and Elder Hyatt Watson from the Idaho Boise Mission take a photo after participating in a missionary panel at a 2025 For the Strength of Youth conference in Boise, Idaho. | Provided by Isaac Wilkins

Preregistration allows youth to prioritize their preferred locations, weeks and roommates. They will be able to finalize their assignment on the FSY registration dashboard during preregistration finalization. No preferences are given to youth who preregister first; all youth who preregister have the same chance of being assigned to their preferred sessions.

If a youth in an on-cycle stake does not preregister, they can register later for remaining spaces.

Youth in off-cycle stakes who are interested in attending FSY in 2026 may visit the Registration Timeline for updates.

Preregistration information

Youth must be approved by their bishopric before they can preregister for FSY.

For youth in on-cycle stakes, preregistration began Oct. 21 and continues through Jan. 13, 2026.

Session assignments must be finalized during Jan. 15–28, 2026, for preregistration to be completed.

To preregister for FSY, please visit FSY.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Latter-day Saint youth attend an FSY conference on the San Diego State University campus on July 6, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alternate FSY Sessions

Spanish and Spanish-supported sessions are available in select locations in the United States and are available during preregistration to stakes invited to those sessions.

An American Sign Language session and virtual sessions will be available for registration during on-cycle open registration, beginning Feb. 26, 2026.

FSY conferences provide accommodations for dietary, disability, medical and other needs, according to the FSY conference accessibility webpage.

Why Attend FSY?

FSY conferences are designed to help youth have fun as they apply the gospel in all aspects of life. Participants can connect with peers from diverse backgrounds, learn from one another, practice gospel habits and develop lasting friendships and strong testimonies.

In a 2023 FSY introduction video, President Russell M. Nelson said, “I bless you to learn more about who you are and what your purpose really is, during this [FSY] conference,” according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.