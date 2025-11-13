Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Members

Sister Katherine Meyers Workman, widow of Elder H. Ross Workman, dies at age 84

In addition to his service as a general authority, Elder and Sister Workman served as temple leaders and twice as mission leaders

Elder H. Ross Workman and his wife, Sister Kaye Workman, pose for a portrait at the Inn at Temple Square on Monday, April 2, 2001. Elder Workman was recently called as a General Authority.
Elder H. Ross Workman, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Kaye Meyers Workman, pose for a photo on Monday, April 2, 2001. Johanna Workman, Deseret News
Rachel Sterzer Gibson
By Rachel Sterzer Gibson

After a life dedicated to her family and the Church, Sister Katherine “Kaye” Meyers Workman, the widow of Elder H. Ross Workman, died Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Cedar City, Utah, from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 84.

Sister and Elder Workman’s Church service took them throughout the world — as mission leaders, temple leaders and then as Elder Workman served as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The family obituary states, “She lived her covenants unwaveringly and as a result all around her were blessed by her diligence, faith and focus on her Savior.”

Katherine Evelyn Meyers was born March 7, 1941, the oldest of Eugene Ellsworth Meyers and Dorothy Evelyn Miller’s three children.

She met and dated Harley Ross Workman while attending Cyprus High School in Magna, Utah. He proposed on the steps of the Utah State Capitol the night they graduated. Their marriage plans, however, were put on hold when Elder Workman obeyed a confirmation from the Spirit — and the counsel of his stake president — to serve a mission.

Following Elder Workman’s mission to the Southern U.S. states, the two married in the Logan Utah Temple on Dec. 7, 1962. They have four children — two sons and two daughters.

“I used to think she was the most beautiful girl in the world, and I haven’t stopped thinking that,” Elder Workman said of his wife.

Related Story
2024: Elder H. Ross Workman, who served as a general authority, mission leader and temple president, dies at age 83

In 1997, Elder and Sister Workman were called to lead the Hawaii Honolulu Mission, which at the time included several other Pacific islands. During a devotional at BYU–Hawaii on Oct. 16, 2012, Sister Workman recalled the arduous journey they would make to Christmas Island in the Republic of Kiribati to minister to a fledgling branch and the “wonderful” Saints there who rejoiced in the gospel.

“As long as we are steadfast in our covenants, the Lord will do for us what is best for us. In that we have absolute confidence,” she testified.

After three years, Elder Workman was called by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley to serve as a General Authority Seventy, and the couple moved to Africa, where he served in the area presidency. Following his general Church service, the Workmans returned to Hawaii, where they served as the temple president and matron of the Laie Hawaii Temple from 2007 to 2012.

From 2013 to 2015, the two again served as mission leaders, this time over the Church and Family History Mission at Church headquarters in Salt Lake City. At the time of Elder Workman’s death last year at age 83, the two were serving on the Church Corrections Council, where they strived to help prisoners and former prisoners improve their lives and utilize the atoning power of Jesus Christ.

Through the years, Sister Workman also served as a nursery leader; ward Primary president, counselor and secretary; and as a counselor in Relief Society and Young Women presidencies.

Her obituary notes that her “joyful testimony” touched many lives.

She is survived by daughters, Teri and Heidi; sons, Christopher and Ryan; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Sunday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 17, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. in the Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at 8170 Short Hills Drive in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Related Stories
After a life rich in service to the Church, Elder Tad R. Callister dies at age 79
Sister Gloria Unger Oaks, wife of emeritus general authority Elder Robert C. Oaks, dies at age 88
After a life of dedicated service to faith and family, Elder Gene R. Cook dies at age 84
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed