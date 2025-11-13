Sister Katherine Meyers Workman, widow of Elder H. Ross Workman, dies at age 84

After a life dedicated to her family and the Church, Sister Katherine “Kaye” Meyers Workman, the widow of Elder H. Ross Workman, died Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Cedar City, Utah, from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 84.

Sister and Elder Workman’s Church service took them throughout the world — as mission leaders, temple leaders and then as Elder Workman served as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The family obituary states, “She lived her covenants unwaveringly and as a result all around her were blessed by her diligence, faith and focus on her Savior.”

Katherine Evelyn Meyers was born March 7, 1941, the oldest of Eugene Ellsworth Meyers and Dorothy Evelyn Miller’s three children.

She met and dated Harley Ross Workman while attending Cyprus High School in Magna, Utah. He proposed on the steps of the Utah State Capitol the night they graduated. Their marriage plans, however, were put on hold when Elder Workman obeyed a confirmation from the Spirit — and the counsel of his stake president — to serve a mission.

Following Elder Workman’s mission to the Southern U.S. states, the two married in the Logan Utah Temple on Dec. 7, 1962. They have four children — two sons and two daughters.

“I used to think she was the most beautiful girl in the world, and I haven’t stopped thinking that,” Elder Workman said of his wife.

In 1997, Elder and Sister Workman were called to lead the Hawaii Honolulu Mission, which at the time included several other Pacific islands. During a devotional at BYU–Hawaii on Oct. 16, 2012, Sister Workman recalled the arduous journey they would make to Christmas Island in the Republic of Kiribati to minister to a fledgling branch and the “wonderful” Saints there who rejoiced in the gospel.

“As long as we are steadfast in our covenants, the Lord will do for us what is best for us. In that we have absolute confidence,” she testified.

After three years, Elder Workman was called by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley to serve as a General Authority Seventy, and the couple moved to Africa, where he served in the area presidency. Following his general Church service, the Workmans returned to Hawaii, where they served as the temple president and matron of the Laie Hawaii Temple from 2007 to 2012.

From 2013 to 2015, the two again served as mission leaders, this time over the Church and Family History Mission at Church headquarters in Salt Lake City. At the time of Elder Workman’s death last year at age 83, the two were serving on the Church Corrections Council, where they strived to help prisoners and former prisoners improve their lives and utilize the atoning power of Jesus Christ.

Through the years, Sister Workman also served as a nursery leader; ward Primary president, counselor and secretary; and as a counselor in Relief Society and Young Women presidencies.

Her obituary notes that her “joyful testimony” touched many lives.

She is survived by daughters, Teri and Heidi; sons, Christopher and Ryan; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Sunday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 17, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. in the Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at 8170 Short Hills Drive in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.