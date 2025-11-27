Resources to help Primary children advance to Young Men, Young Women in the new year

A mother and father read together with their son on the playground.

In January, children in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are turning 12 years old in the calendar year will move from Primary to join Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes.

Preparation can begin right now, said Primary General President Susan H. Porter.

“What a joy it is to help support parents in teaching their children about the temple and the priesthood by holding a Temple and Priesthood Preparation meeting for the Valiant 10 class and their parents.”

Under the direction of the bishopric, a ward Primary presidency plans this meeting, usually on a Sunday, for the children and their parents (see “Temple and Priesthood Preparation Meeting,” General Handbook 12.2.1.2). Young men and young women can come to speak as well.

“This meeting will help children draw closer to the Savior as they learn about His blessings available in the temple and through the priesthood,” President Porter wrote in a Nov. 25 post on social media.

To help leaders, the following teachings on the priesthood are found in the General Handbook:

Priesthood keys: “Priesthood keys are the authority to direct the use of the priesthood on behalf of God’s children” (General Handbook 3.4.1).

Priesthood authority: “Worthy male Church members receive priesthood authority through priesthood conferral and ordination to priesthood offices. All Church members can exercise delegated authority as they are set apart or assigned to help accomplish God’s work” (General Handbook 3.4).

A man and his grandson sit on a couch in Peru and read the scriptures together. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Priesthood power: “God’s priesthood power flows to all members of the Church — female and male — as they keep the covenants they have made with Him” (General Handbook 3.5).

Resources to help plan the meeting are available under “Temple and Priesthood Preparation” on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The ward Primary president may assign a counselor to help parents with priesthood and temple preparation. Presidency members may work with ministering brothers and sisters, teachers and others to support parents.

Resources in the Gospel Library can help parents, such as “Preparing Your Children for a Lifetime on God’s Covenant Path” in “Come, Follow Me — For Home and Church.”

Parents can also help the children prepare for their first temple recommend interview in the new year by reviewing the questions with them from the General Handbook.

5 things to look forward to when joining the youth program

Three young women smile during a Santo Domingo East session of a For the Strength of Youth conference in the Dominican Republic, in July 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When 11-year-olds leave Primary, they have the following things to look forward to, explained an article in the November 2025 Friend magazine.

1. Youth can meet with their bishop to get a temple recommend and do baptisms for the dead in the temple.

2. Young women and Aaronic Priesthood groups have lots of activities. Youth can go to youth camps where they can have fun and grow closer to Jesus Christ.

3. Youth may get a calling to serve in a class or quorum presidency. Callings are a great way to make friends and serve others.

4. At 14, youth can start attending seminary and go to For the Strength of Youth conferences to learn about the gospel.

5. Discover new content and resources from the Church created just for youth.

Content and resources to support youth include:

For youth with access to social media, the Strive to Be Instagram account includes uplifting messages, personal accounts from youth around the world and information about youth music.

The Young Women Worldwide and Young Men Worldwide Facebook and Instagram accounts include material geared toward youth and their leaders with activity ideas, teaching tips and messages from the general presidency and general advisory council members.

The Gospel Living app is another resource that can be beneficial for youth.

For more, see ChildrenandYouth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.