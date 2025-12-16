An AI graphic is shown detailing several functions of technology, including artificial intelligence, on a pop-up screen.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has updated the General Handbook to include more principled guidance on the use of artificial intelligence.

A new section contains guidelines for using artificial intelligence appropriately (see 38.8.47).

The handbook states, “AI cannot replace the gift of divine inspiration or the individual work required to receive it,” cautioning members and leaders that “interactions with AI cannot substitute for meaningful relationships with God and others.”

The update was published in December and announced in a Dec. 16 news release posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Teachings in the new section encourages Church members to follow the Savior’s example.

“Jesus Christ taught with power and authority. He sought divine direction from His Father. He relied on the scriptures and prayer. He lived and taught only those things He learned from His Father,” the handbook says under “Learning and Teaching” (38.8.47.1).

In 38.8.47.2, “Relationships with God and Others,” it says, “Jesus Christ had a personal and sacred relationship with His Father. He prayed to His Father, learned from Him and fulfilled His will. Jesus also had meaningful relationships with others. He listened to and talked with them, understood their needs and ministered to them.”

4 principles for use of AI

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encourages those who use artificial intelligence tools to trust the Spirit, use wisdom and study from trusted sources, according to this graphic provided on Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The handbook says that when used appropriately, AI can be an effective tool to assist Church members in their duties. For example, as of March of this year, those accessing the General Handbook can find an AI-powered search assistant available to help them find answers to their questions.

The handbook now offers four principles to guide Latter-day Saints in using AI appropriately in their Church responsibilities (38.8.47.3).

If members use AI, they should do so in positive, helpful and uplifting ways that uphold the integrity, standards and teachings of the Church. AI cannot replace the individual work and spiritual guidance required to prepare divinely inspired talks, lessons, prayers or blessings. However, AI can be helpful for research, editing, translation and similar tasks. Leaders should not rely upon AI to provide advice to members on medical, financial, legal or other sensitive matters. If members need assistance beyond the spiritual guidance provided by Church leaders, competent professionals may be helpful. Sensitive information, such as Church records, personal member data or confidential communications, should not be entered into AI tools that are not provided or managed by the Church.

Leaders of the Church have also spoken about AI to Latter-day Saints and worldwide audiences, through devotionals, summits and addresses.

For more information, see ChurchofJesusChrist.org/AI.

A senior uses a computer at her home in Northbrook, Ill., on Sunday, June 30, 2024, several days after taking an introduction to artificial intelligence class at a local senior center. | Teresa Crawford, Associated Press

“General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” continues to be updated as needed under the direction of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. This is in order to provide ministerial guidance, clarity and inspiration to local leaders, explained an update on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Some of the other updates in the December release are listed below.

More details about these and other updates are listed in the “Summary of Recent Updates” at the beginning of the handbook.