Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are blessed to live in a time when multiple translations of the Holy Bible exist in most languages, said Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The Lord has said that He speaks to men and women “after the manner of their language, that they might come to understanding” (Doctrine and Covenants 1:24).

“Clearly, God’s children are more inclined to accept and follow His teachings when they can understand them,” said Elder Renlund, who chairs the Church’s Scriptures Committee.

An update released Dec. 16 to the Church’s General Handbook allows for more flexibility in using different editions and translations of the Holy Bible at home and at church.

“Generally, members should use a preferred or Church-published edition of the Bible in Church classes and meetings,” section 38.8.40.1 reads. “This helps maintain clarity in discussions and consistent understanding of doctrine. Other Bible translations may also be used. Some individuals may benefit from translations that are doctrinally clear and also easier to understand.”

The English Standard Version, New International Version and New Revised Standard Version of the Bible are pictured in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Examples of translations that are published or preferred for use by the Church can be found under the Holy Bible in the Scriptures section of the Gospel Library.

By reading level, these translations are:

Ninth through 11th grades

English Standard Version (ESV)



New Revised Standard Version (NRSV)

Sixth through eighth grades

New International Version (NIV)



New Living Translation (NLT)



New King James Version (NKJV)

Third grade

New International Reader’s Version (NIrV)

The handbook says, “When members encounter doctrinal discrepancies between Bible translations, they should refer to the Book of Mormon, Doctrine and Covenants, Pearl of Great Price and teachings of latter-day prophets.”

“As Latter-day Saints, we can confidently gain insights from multiple translations, in part because ‘we also believe the Book of Mormon to be the word of God’ (Articles of Faith 1:8),” Elder Renlund said. “Latter-day scripture, including the teachings of living prophets, is a good standard for evaluating any doctrinal discrepancies that might come up in different Bible translations.”

Understanding the doctrine

Church-published editions of the Bible include the Reina-Valera 2009 (Spanish) and the Almeida 2015 (Portuguese). In English, the King James Version remains the text that is used for the Church-published edition of the Bible. “This translation is beautiful and powerful,” Elder Renlund said.

But, he said, a translation produced over 400 years ago does not always use the manner of language used today, and some readers may find it difficult to “come to understanding.”

From left, the Almeida 2015 (Portuguese), King James Version (English) and Reina-Valera 2009 (Spanish) of the Holy Bible are pictured in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said many people join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from other Christian traditions and bring with them other translations of the Bible that they “have come to love and cherish.”

People all over the world are also joining the Church with a variety of reading abilities and varying opportunities for education.

“If we want individuals to develop a habit of reading the scriptures, if we want mothers and fathers to read the scriptures with their children, it is helpful for them to have the option of using a Bible translation that teaches doctrine in a way they can understand,” President Johnson said.

A young woman studies the scriptures in Brazil. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jörg Klebingat, General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s Scriptures Committee, said modern translators often have access to other manuscripts that were unavailable in the past. And most modern translations were produced by faithful scholars and linguists who believe the Bible is the word of God, he said.

“The simplified language they use supports — rather than compromises — understanding of the doctrine of Jesus Christ,” Elder Klebingat said.

The translations listed in the Gospel Library were analyzed and found to achieve “both readability and doctrinal clarity,” he said.

Seeking and finding

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, said the rising generation “is hungry for the word of God.”

Now the scriptures can “become even more familiar and alive in their hearts,” she said. “As they explore and study translations of the Bible that feel natural to them, it will be such an amazing blessing.”

A family studies the scriptures in Chicago, Illinois. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Johnson said this isn’t a departure from the King James Version, other Church-published translations or the Church-preferred translations in other languages.

“We are simply acknowledging that some members will benefit from alternate translations. We are opening the door to other options, and we are embracing those options with gratitude,” President Johnson said.

Sister Runia said the youth — and all Church members — are invited to seek answers to their questions in the scriptures.

“The beautiful thing is that we can all benefit from translations made by our Christian brothers and sisters to enhance our study and faith as disciples of Christ,” Sister Runia said.

Bibles in multiple languages are pictured in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News