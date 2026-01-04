Full-time missionary from Utah serving in New Mexico dies unexpectedly

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Caleb Gene Martin, 21, of Salem, Utah, was serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission, having begun his service in May 2024, said Sam Penrod, Church spokesman, in a statement released Sunday, Jan. 4, and first published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

An autopsy is planned to determine a cause of death.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow missionaries,” said Penrod in the statement. “We pray they will find comfort and strength through their faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ and feel the Savior’s love as they honor Elder Martin’s life and devoted missionary service.”